CHICAGO -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 73-69 loss to Ohio State at the Big Ten tourney:

1. The desired conclusion

While nothing seemed to go Iowa's way in the chaos that took place in the final 20 seconds of the game, coach Fran McCaffery offered how he hoped things would have played out.

Both Tony Perkins and Kris Murray had the ball in their hands at some point in time before the Buckeyes' Justice Sueing ended up at the line with 9 seconds remaining, hitting two free throws to leave the Hawkeyes in a two-possession hole.

Perkins had the first shot at the ball after knocking away the inbounds pass but he was unable to hold onto after a collision with the Buckeyes' Sean McNeil jarred it free.

Ohio State scooped up the ball but never had a solid handle in before Murray ended up with it in his hands as he was on the floor just to the right side of the Buckeye basket, tossing it out of bounds untouched midway between the free throw circle and the midcourt line on the right side of the basket.

Ideally, McCaffery would have liked to have seen Perkins smother the ball at the end near Iowa's basket and call a timeout.

"The arrow was pointing our way,'' McCaffery said. "... I think we thought we had it, but we fumbled it again.''

2. The takeaways

Ohio State recorded 10 steals in the game, the fourth time during Iowa's 19-13 season than an opponents has reached double digits while playing the Hawkeyes.

Michigan State had 10 steals in its 63-61 win over Iowa at East Lansing, Rutgers had 10 steals in its 76-65 loss to the Hawkeyes in Piscataway and Wisconsin recorded 12 in its 78-75 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Buckeyes' edge in athleticism was a difference maker Thursday and something Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said his team is getting more comfortable in asserting.

"Our defensive pressure and activity waned too much at times this year and I think that's really been the difference really in hits closing stretch of play the last couple of weeks,'' Holtmann said. "Certainly in this tournament, our activity has been a difference.''

3. The frustration

Payton Sandfort endured a frustrating day Thursday.

The Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year was limited to four minutes on the court because of a couple of touch fouls in the first half and the sophomore never really got into any sort of offensive flow.

Sandfort finished with four points on 1-of-3 shooting and did attempt a single 3-point shot in his 15 minutes of playing time in the game.

"I really felt like he was frustrated,'' McCaffery said. "I think you saw that. I think everybody saw that. That was unfortunate for him.''

Despite the early fouls, McCaffery said he did not consider waiving his normal practice not returning a player to the court later in the first half after the player picks up a second foul.

"We had a pretty decent defensive effort going on and we kind of had our defensive guys out there a little bit more,'' McCaffery said. "I wanted him to be able to play loose and try to get it going in the second half. It just didn't happen. Maybe it was how they were guarding him, but it just didn't happen.''

4. The inside story

While Iowa endured a rough shooting effort from 3-point range, going 4-for-17, the Hawkeyes did knock down 22-of-39 from inside the arc against the Buckeyes.

McCaffery said he could more than live with that 56.4-percent effort from 2-point range and while Iowa did not hit a 3-point basket over the final 12 minutes, 7 seconds of the game, he was generally comfortable with the shots the Hawkeyes did take.

"We just didn't make many threes in the game. I thought we took good ones,'' he said. "It wasn't like I was saying, 'Hey, that was a bad shot.' We want want guys to shoot threes. They just didn't go.''

Iowa forward Kris Murray, who went 2-for-8 from 3-point range, echoed McCaffery's thoughts.

"I feel like we got open looks, looks that we wanted to get,'' Murray said. "They just weren't falling.''