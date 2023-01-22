The final four: Hawkeyes and Buckeyes

Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 93-77 loss at Ohio State on Saturday:

1. The defense rests

While Iowa's offense has been consistently productive -- the Hawkeyes shot right at their season average of 45 percent on Saturday -- defense was an issue against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes shot 56.3 percent for the game against Iowa, the second-highest total the Hawkeyes have allowed this season.

Only Eastern Illinois at 60 percent has shot the ball better against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have held opponents to 45 percent shooting on the season, but three of Iowa's last six opponents have topped 54 percent from the field. Iowa is 1-2 in those games, losing to Penn State and Ohio State and defeating Indiana.

Ohio State was particularly effective from 3-point range, hitting 8-of-16 attempts including 6-of-11 in the first half.

The Buckeyes' work, led by a 4-of-5 game from behind the arc by freshman Brice Sensabaugh, marked just the second time this season an opponent shot 50 percent or better this season against the Iowa defense. Indiana was the other team, going 8-of-15 from deep.

2. The learning curve

Iowa freshman Josh Dix continues to grow more comfortable as part of the Hawkeyes' rotation.

Dix scored six points in 14-and-a-half minutes Saturday, hitting two of the three shots he attempted.

Over his past three games, the 6-foot-5 guard from Council Bluffs has totaled 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting, dished out 11 assists and totaled six rebounds.

While Dix has shown recent growth, finding a flow has been a bit of a challenge for Iowa's other freshman.

Dasonte Bowen didn't attempt a shot against the Buckeyes and has not had more than two points in a game since scoring eight against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21.

Bowen has shown good offensive potential, but his first tour through the Big Ten has been lesson filled for the 6-2 Boston native.

3. The constants

Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray continue to provide consistent performances for the Hawkeyes.

They combined for 37 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against the Buckeyes.

Both continue to see plenty of minutes. Rebraca played just under 32 minutes and Murray was on the court for 35-and-a-half minutes at Ohio State.

They have assumed expanded roles with Patrick McCaffery sidelined for the five games. In his absence, Murray has topped 34 minutes four times and Rebraca has been at 32 minutes or more on four occasions.

The only time either played less was against Maryland when foul trouble forced both to miss substantial time in the first half.

4. The bright spot

If there was a bright spot for Iowa on Saturday at Value City Arena, it was the play of Ahron Ulis.

The junior finished with 12 points, had a pair of steals and a pair of assists.

It was Ulis' second double-digit scoring effort of the season -- he totaled 15 in a loss to TCU at the Emerald Coast Classic -- and it marked the fourth straight game he has finished with at least a half-dozen points.

Coach Fran McCaffery said following the game he appreciated the way Ulis continued to attack from start to finish in his 28-and-a-half minutes of playing time against the Buckeyes.