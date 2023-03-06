IOWA CITY - Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 81-77 loss to Nebraska on Sunday:

1. The familiar spot

This isn't the first time Iowa has suffered a close loss in the final game of the regular season.

The same thing happened a year ago when Illinois held off the Hawkeyes 74-72 and Iowa responded by winning four games in four days at the Big Ten tourney to win the championship.

"We've bounced back before in this situation and we'll work to do the same now,'' Iowa forward Kris Murray said. "We've got some things to work through this week. We'll watch the tape, break everything down and be ready to go when we get to Chicago.''

The Hawkeyes' postseason begins at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday with a game against either 12th-seeded Wisconsin or 13th-seeded Ohio State at the United Center.

Iowa, seeded fifth, is 1-3 against those two teams this season.

Patrick McCaffery, who led Iowa with 23 points Sunday, said Iowa must learn from Sunday's setback.

"We'll watch the film and bounce back,'' he said. "That's probably all you can do because now it's win or go home no matter where we're at. We'll just keep moving forward. That's all we can do.''

2. The bounce back

Speaking of bouncing back, Patrick McCaffery looked like Patrick McCaffery on Sunday.

He scored in double figures for the first time since a 12-point game against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 21.

McCaffery knocked down a career-high six 3-point baskets on his way to a 23-point performance, one shy of his career high set earlier this season at home against Wisconsin.

"I hadn't really been shooting or playing well as of late because it took me a while to get my groove back,'' the junior said. "I wish we could have won (Sunday) but I'm not going to say it was all for nothing because it gives me a big confidence boost moving forward.''

Coach Fran McCaffery said the effort mirrored what he has been seeing on the practice court lately.

"He's had terrific practices the past two days,'' the Iowa coach said. "We could see it coming, see him play with that energy level. He had a big tip-in down the stretch, hit six threes, he was aggressive.''

3. The elite company

Connor McCaffery continued his climb up Iowa's career assists chart on Sunday.

The senior had a game-high nine assists in the Hawkeyes' loss to go along with eight points and eight rebounds.

McCaffery has collected five or more assists in five of Iowa's last eight games.

His work on Sunday allowed him to move past B.J. Armstrong and into sixth place on the Hawkeyes' career assist list. McCaffery now has 523 career assists over six seasons.

Armstrong finished with 517. Mike Gesell is fifth on the list with 557 assists.

4. The flip side

Given the loss of two starters a little over six weeks ago, Nebraska enters the postseason on a bit of a role.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has done a good job of putting the pieces back together and his players have won five of their last six games. The only loss in that stretch was a setback to Michigan State that saw Nebraska let a 15-point second half lead evaporate.

"To still find a way, that shows that this team has a lot of resiliency to it,'' Hoiberg said. "That's been the thing I've been most pleased with this last month of he season.''

Nebraska took down Iowa with its work from 3-point range, hitting 14-of-26 shots from behind the arc as part of an overall 58.5-percent game from the field.

"You have to give them credit,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They moved it. When you make 14 threes, you've got a good shot to win.''