The final four: Hawkeyes and Cyclones

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 75-56 win over 20th-ranked Iowa State:

1. The family 500

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery's 500th victory as a college basketball coach will be memorable for a multitude of reasons but family is at the center of it all.

From his own family to his basketball family, McCaffery took part in several celebrations before leaving Carver-Hawkeye Arena following the Hawkeyes' rout of their instate rival.

The first came before the final seconds ticked off the clock, embraces with sons Connor and Patrick as they came out of the game in the final minute.

Connor McCaffery had scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed six rebounds while Patrick McCaffery added 13 points to Iowa's effort.

Both of coach McCaffery's sons started in the milestone win.

When the game ended and after handshakes had been exchanged, McCaffery was surrounded by Iowa players and joined in a midcourt embrace by his wife, Margaret, daughter Marit and youngest son Jack.

The celebration continued in the locker room where the water bucket was dumped on the Iowa coach, who made a full change of clothes before appearing at his postgame news conference a little over 30 minutes after the game ended.

"Everything was wet. Every piece of clothing was wet. We'll leave it at that,'' McCaffery said.

The Iowa coach credited those who surround him with the success he has enjoyed as a coach.

"I don't consider myself having 500 wins,'' McCaffery said. "I'm the coach. My responsibility is to put our guys in a position to win and let them go win the game.

"I've been blessed. I've worked for great people. I've had tremendous coaches on my staff. I've had really good players everywhere I've been.''

McCaffery said all share in the moment.

"It's an interesting journey,'' he said. "It's a difficult journey at times, but it's something we're built for.''

2. The complete game

Filip Rebraca brought a complete game to the court Thursday.

He's been a consistent rebounder since transferring to Iowa from North Dakota but the senior demonstrated more abilities than that against the Cyclones.

From dishing out of his four assists in the game's opening -- and deciding -- minutes to knocking down 9-of-11 shots including a pair from 3-point range on his way to a 22-point game, Rebraca delivered what Iowa needed.

He finished with three blocks and 11 boards as well.

"I felt like I went out there and made plays,'' Rebraca said. "Not just for myself to score, but when I got the ball in the high post, I feel like I made good decisions and helped my teammates out.''

It was the type of all-around game Rebraca displayed at North Dakota and something McCaffery has been waiting to see.

"He did this every night (at North Dakota). Last year, he came in as a starter who was an integral part of a Big Ten championship team, but everything was new,'' McCaffery said.

"Our terminology was different, how we scout teams was different, how we travel and who we're playing was an upgrade from what he saw before. It stands to reason that in year two he would be ready.''

3. The three ball

After going 3-for-16 from 3-point range in Tuesday's loss to Duke, Iowa knocked down 12 of the 23 shots it attempted behind the arc on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes separated themselves from Iowa State by making 10 3-point baskets before the Cyclones hit their first with 15 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the game.

Iowa started each half by connecting on its first two attempts from 3-point range and every player in the Hawkeye starting five made at least two 3-point baskets.

The effort was part of an outing that demonstrated how comfortable Iowa is shooting the ball at Carver-Hawkeye. The Hawkeyes have made nine or more 3-point baskets in each of their five home games this season.

4. The new kid in town

One of the larger late-game ovations Thursday had nothing to do with what went on during the game.

New Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara was in the house and as he exited with a number of other football players the Michigan transfer raised both of his arms and offered a fist pump or two as he waved to the crowd.