IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 81-79 victory over Illinois on Saturday:

1. The hot hand

Iowa did an impressive job of feeding the beast once it was apparent that Illinois had no answer for Tony Perkins.

The junior did a wonderful job of reintroducing the mid-range jumper to the game of basketball on Saturday on his way to a 32-point performance against the Fighting Illini.

Equally important, his teammates did a great job of finding Perkins.

"The players were calling it,'' Perkins said. "C-Mac (Connor McCaffery, Ahron (Ulis), Payton (Sandfort), Kris (Murray), Filip (Rebraca), they were just calling plays and I was just going with it.''

That's the sign of a well-connected team, something that didn't escape Iowa coach Fran McCaffery in his postgame comments.

"The players who were on the floor with him, they're yelling out plays to run for him. They recognized, 'This guys is on fire. We're going to him. Nobody else is shooting the ball right now.'"

2. The impact

Murray and Rebraca have been consistent scorers for the Hawkeyes all season but when Iowa is able to find that third scorer -- it has been Patrick McCaffery or Ulis at times and Perkins on Saturday -- it brings an entirely different dynamic to this Iowa team.

That third scorer creates defensive difficulties for the opponent and Saturday, Perkins was Illinois' nightmare.

"He gets everyone going when he's playing like that,'' Murray said. "You just feed off of his energy. He really carried us today, especially on the offensive end.''

3. The bottom line

Free throws matter.

They certainly did Saturday when Iowa connected on 26 of the 30 shots it attempted at the foul line.

Perkins' hot hand -- 15-of-16 -- certainly had an impact but Murray was 7-of-9 and Rebraca hit all three of his attempts as the Hawkeyes were locked in on an important area of the game.

Since going 6-for-13 at the line in a 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Jan. 26, Iowa has hit 73 of the 86 free throws it has attempted in its last three games.

That 84.9-percent touch is 10 percentage points over the Hawkeyes' season average which is the fourth best in the Big Ten and has been the deciding factor in Iowa's three-game sweep of a homestand that ended Saturday.

Going from 4-5 to 7-5 in the Big Ten in a span of seven days, the Hawkeyes have played their way into a share of a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten standings.

Only Purdue, which Iowa visits Thusday, and Rutgers, sit ahead of Iowa at the moment. The Hawkeyes are currently tied with Illinois, Indiana and Maryland for third.

4. The scene

Saturday's scene at Carver-Hawkeye Arena proved a point that Fran McCaffery has been pounding home for several years.

Saturday afternoon games create fan-friendly environments.

The sellout crowd of 15,056 and the energy it brought demonstrated that Saturday afternoon time slots shouldn't be reserved only for the elites in the Big Ten.

The 40-year-old arena was as loud as it has ever been as the border rivals battled, trading leads, fighting for a victory in at atmosphere that rivaled those that were the norm in the late 1980s when Big Ten basketball was about as good as it has ever been.

"It's really different and I think it speaks to the competitive advantage in this league,'' McCaffery said. "I've said, we have to be cognizant of who's getting all the Saturday home games because sometimes you look down and one team has six and you have none. That's a problem, and I've voiced that loud and clear and will continue to do so.''

And he left Carver-Hawkeye on Saturday appreciative of how fans of both teams brought life and energy to a game that lived up to the atmosphere it was played in.

"I'm thankful we had this one because the crowd was definitely a factor,'' McCaffery said.