Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 68-56 victory at Minnesota on Sunday:

1. The Connor factor

Iowa is going to miss Connor McCaffery once his college career ends.

The sixth-year senior continues to provide a steadying influence on the court for the Hawkeyes. That was apparent in late-game situations a year ago and continues to be the case in the expanded role he's filling on this year's team.

Sunday, he scored just three points but finished with 10 rebounds, four assists and three of the most timely steals you could ask for.

"He was locked in on both ends,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We had him on (Jamison) Battle for a while and that's a tough cover. He made some tough, critical steals in traffic. He has a knack for being able to come out of there with the ball without fouling.''

2. The resiliency

Kris Murray did not get off to the kind of start he is capable of against the Golden Gophers, missing 10 first-half shots.

But, the junior was still able to finish the game with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Murray knocked down 8-of-12 shots in the second half and was a primary reason the Hawkeyes were able to fight off the Golden Gophers down the stretch.

"The ball was spinning out on him, alley oops, offensive putbacks, shots in isolation for him at the end of the half, all shots he normally makes that just didn't go in,'' McCaffery said. "For him to come back and finish with 28 and 14, that says a lot about him.''

Murray's double-double was his sixth of the season and his 14 rebounds were the second most he has collected this season, trailing only his 20-rebound effort against Georgia Tech.

3. The bottom line

It wasn't pretty but it was a road win and in the Big Ten you take them whenever and wherever you can get them.

Sunday's victory was Iowa's eighth in its last 11 games and leaves the Hawkeyes at 8-6 in Big Ten play, opening the current week in a four-way tie for sixth place in the conference standings.

Iowa overcame 32.5-percent shooting from the field in the first half to end a three-game road losing streak, pulling away from a 32-29 halftime advantage.

"We did what we had to do and we kept fighting,'' McCaffery said. "It's never easy on the road.''

The road victory was Iowa's third of the season, following wins at Seton Hall and Rutgers.

4. The board work

After getting out-rebounded at Purdue on Thursday, Iowa responded by beating Minnesota on the boards 44-33. Murray and Connor McCaffery led the way with 14 and 10 respectively, and Murray grabbed seven of the 17 offensive rebounds the Hawkeyes had in the game.

The offensive boards led to a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points for Iowa, work that proved important in countering the Gophers' 50-percent shooting for the game.

Iowa also helped itself by collecting a season-high 11 steals for a second straight game. Tony Perkins, who had a career-high six assists in the win, joined Murray and Connor McCaffery in having three steals.