Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 90-68 win at Indiana on Tuesday night:

1. The all-Big Ten effort

If there was any doubt, Kris Murray ended it emphatically Tuesday.

The Hawkeye forward cemented his spot as a first-team all-Big Ten selection with his play against the Hoosiers.

He finished with 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots in a well-rounded performance that led Iowa to its third Big Ten road win of the season.

Murray scored inside and out, driving past Indiana big men attempting to cover him and hitting five of the eight shots he took over guards who were unable to slow him.

The only Hoosier who had much success in slowing Murray was Race Thompson, but foul trouble limited him to just over 14 minutes of playing time.

Murray has now reached 20 points on 14 occasions this season.

His five 3-point field goals against the Hoosiers were a career high and three came during a tone-setting 4-for-4 start from the field.

2. The homecoming

To suggest that Tony Perkins was excited about playing at the Assembly Hall for the first time in his career is a bit of an understatement.

The junior from Indianapolis treated 35 family members to one of the most complete games of his career, finishing 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

"All my family knows that IU didn't recruit me, so they know that would motivate me to play the way I played,'' Perkins said. "For them being here and them being able to see that and play in this legendary gym, that felt good.''

Coach Fran McCaffery suggested that Perkins' play and Iowa's overall offensive success were a result of the way the Hawkeyes executed offensively overall.

"We got some back-cut lay-ups, (Perkins) had space to drive the ball. I thought our ball movement and screening and cutting with a purpose was critical,'' McCaffery said. "If you don't do those things, you'll have a hard time beating this team.''

As for Perkins' play, McCaffery suggested that was simply Perkins being himself.

"Tough guys make plays and they come back if they make a mistake and they come back if they miss a shot. They fight you on defense. They fight you on the glass. They drive the ball and they understand the game,'' McCaffery said.

"If he's open, he shoots it. If there's space, he drives it. If he's covered, he moves it. It's not complicated. He is a player in every sense of the word.''

3. The one for the books

Victories at Indiana have never been easy to come by and Tuesday's 22-point win by Iowa matched the Hawkeyes' largest win ever in games between the teams in Bloomington.

The first 22-point win came in 1947 when the Hawkeyes won a 68-46 game.

The 90 points Iowa put on the board against the Hoosiers were the third most the Hawkeyes have ever scored in a game in Bloomington, topped only by 104 points in 1970 and 91 in 1994.

The win allowed Iowa to extend its win streak over Indiana to four games, however it was the first during that string at the Assembly Hall. The Hawkeyes have beaten the Hoosiers in Iowa City twice and in last year's semifinal at the Big Ten tourney in Indianapolis.

"This is never an easy place to win,'' McCaffery said. "We've had a couple of close ones with them at home, but our guys were ready. ... To win here, it's special.

4. The flip side

Indiana coach Mike Woodson saw little he liked about the way the Hoosiers performed Tuesday, especially coming off of a road win at Purdue on Saturday.

"We just left our game in West Lafayette and it's just unacceptable the way we played. I apologize to our fans. You know, I'm the coach. I've got to get them ready to play but that was a (BS) performance,'' Woodson said.

He went on to say that Iowa had its way doing anything they wanted to do while shooting 55.6 percent against the Hawkeyes.

"How about playing some defense? That will help. It was nonexistent tonight,'' Woodson said. "... Nothing we did defensively that we worked on worked. We just, we weren't there for some reason.''