The final four: Hawkeyes and Hoosiers

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 91-89 victory over 15th-ranked Indiana on Thursday:

1. The mature approach

If you are going to fall behind by 21 points in a basketball game, the time to do it is in the game's opening minutes if you are mature enough to deal with it.

Ask Iowa.

The Hawkeyes celebrated the 40th anniversary of the opening of Carver-Hawkeye Arena by crafting one of the greatest comebacks the facility has ever hosted.

Iowa got that done because of the way the Hawkeyes dealt with the early run of 15 unanswered points by the Hoosiers that left Indiana up 23-4 six minutes into game and in front 28-7 a minute later.

Payton Sandfort came off the bench to provide a needed spark, scoring seven of his 11 points in a little over two-and-a-half minutes to pull Iowa within 15 with 12:10 left in the half.

The work of Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery, Tony Perkins and the warrior-like mentality Filip Rebraca displayed also gave the Hawkeyes a chance.

The comeback was as much about how Iowa approached it as it was what they did to erase the deficit.

"I think (the comeback) says a lot about the character of our team,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "You guys have all seen a lot of games over the years, the biggest mistake teams make in a situation like that, you always hear us say, don't try to get it back all at once.''

That required the Hawkeyes to remain true to themselves.

"What does that mean? You start quick shooting the ball, you start taking an inordinate amount of threes and then now they're running back and they're dunking and all of a sudden 21 becomes 31 and you have no shot,'' McCaffery said.

McCaffery said Iowa pressed a little more frequently once it fell behind, tried to be active in its zone and execute the offense the way it planned to against Indiana.

"Early on, we couldn't get anything to drop,'' McCaffery said. "We had a couple of good looks, they didn't go, and they were capitalizing. I was just really pleased with our composure at that point.''

2. The 40-minute man

Murray did not leave court Thursday for Iowa, playing all 40 minutes for a second straight game while leading the Hawkeyes with 30 points.

"It's tough playing 40 minutes like that, but I knew my team needed me to do it,'' Murray said. "I just had to find it within myself to do that.''

It was the junior's fourth effort of 30 or more points this season and marked the sixth time in the 11 games he has played that he has totaled 20 points or more.

Murray went 11-of-18 from the field, including hitting seven of the 10 shots he attempted during a 21-point second half.

3. The comeback

Iowa's comeback from a 21-point deficit seven minutes into the game is notable.

It ranks as the third-largest comeback in the history of the Hawkeye program, topped only by a 23-point rally to beat Gardner-Webb on Nov. 17, 2012 and a 22-point comeback victory at Illinois on Jan. 14, 1987.

The win also marked the third straight game Iowa has rallied to beat the Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Indiana in Iowa City last January and rallied from nine points down in the second half to handle the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in Indianapolis last March.

4. The heat of the moment

Indiana coach Mike Woodson had plenty of reasons to be upset following Thursday's game.

His team had blown a 21-point lead and lost one its steadying influences, Race Thompson, to a knee injury during the Hoosiers' third straight loss to the Hawkeyes. Thompson had gotten off to a strong start, going 4-for-4 from the field and grabbing three bounds in just under 10 minutes of action.

But in his postgame news conference, Woodson made it clear he believed that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery shouldn't have been around to coach the final minutes of the game.

During a second-half timeout, Indiana assistant Yasir Rosemond was speaking with an official and McCaffery approached the two, had words with Rosemond and ended up being walked back to his side of the court by officials and Iowa staff members.

A technical that appeared to be whistled on McCaffery -- one that would have been his second of the game -- was waved off after the three officials met to discuss the situation.

That left Woodson fuming.

"That's (BS). You can't print that one because when you let coaches come across halfcourt into your space, that's (BS). It is,'' Woodson said.

Asked about the second apparent technical, Woodson followed up, "The did call a tech and they pulled it back which is (BS). Guy should have thrown out of the ... game.''

McCaffery had picked up his first technical during the first half, unhappy with a call on the court after initially fuming over his team's start defensively.