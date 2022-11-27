The final four: Hawkeyes and Horned Frogs

Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's runner-up finish at the Emerald Coast Classic:

1. The bump and grind

The Hawkeyes played in a pair of physical games in the tournament, both in Friday's win over Clemson and Saturday's loss to TCU.

Iowa met with mixed results, dealing with it against the Tigers and never really adjusting to the physical challenges presented by a thicker Horned Frogs team on Saturday night.

The experience should benefit Iowa in the long run.

"Both games were really physical, which is not unlike what we see in the Big Ten. I've got some veteran guys back, but this is a new team and I think it's important to be able to play against teams that play with that level of physicality and figure it out,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

"We were good (Friday) night but (Saturday night), we weren't as good. We'll learn from it.''

2. The physical test

Forward Kris Murray was defended physically in both games and struggled to adjust.

After knocking down 13-of-17 shots in a win over Omaha on Monday, Murray went 4-for-17 and 4-for-14 from the field in the two tournament games. The physical way Clemson and TCU defended him is something the junior will have to adjust to moving forward.

Murray did finish with double-doubles in both games, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday. It was Murray's third straight double-double and the third time he has led Iowa on the boards.

3. The three fall

Iowa's three 3-point baskets against TCU were a season low.

McCaffery felt that allowed the Horned Frogs to create some separation that ultimately led to some quick shooting tendencies he said Iowa must avoid.

"Normally we are a much better shooting team than that,'' McCaffery said. "We got it to the front of the rim a couple times, but it didn't fall for us.''

4. The board work

Iowa was beaten on the boards by the Horned Frogs 41-28 and TCU turned 13 offensive rebounds into 17 points.

McCaffery expects more as Iowa works toward Tuesday's 8 p.m. match-up against Georgia Tech in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"They were cutting really well and we were staring at the ball,'' he said. "They got some layups. We wanted to keep them in front of us, so we have got to learn from that.''