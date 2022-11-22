The final four: Hawkeyes and Mavericks

Four thoughts following Iowa's 100-64 men's basketball victory over Omaha on Monday night:

1. Consistent Kris

More and more each game, Kris Murray is demonstrating that he is every bit as capable of being every bit as dominant as his brother Keegan was a year ago.

The junior forward knocked down 11 consecutive shots during the first half on his way to a career-high 30-point performance, hitting Iowa's first six field goals of the game.

"I got myself in a rhythm early, just easy baskets, open jump shots, it just came to me,'' Murray said. "Just different areas where I could affect the game is what I want to do and that had to be scoring to just give us a jumpstart.''

Murray has scored 22 points or more in the Hawkeyes' last three games and has now topped 20 points five times in his career.

2. The slow starts

Iowa opened both halves 3-for-10 from the field before finding some sort of offensive consistency.

Murray provided that in the first half and Patrick McCaffery did the same as Iowa built on a 49-28 halftime lead.

McCaffery believes initially it took Iowa some time to adjust to the physical game the Mavericks brought to the court.

"Just sort of feeling each other out, seeing how they were going to play. That's pretty normal and once we adjusted we starting playing our game,'' said McCaffery, who scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half.

3. Target practice

One of the things coach Fran McCaffery appreciated the most about Murray's performance had nothing to do with Murray's shooting touch.

It had to do with how teammates started to feed Murray the basketball as Murray was knocking down shot after shot in just 29 minutes of action.

"I could have left him in there and he could have really gone for a big number, but I'm not going to get him hurt so I got him out of there,'' McCaffery said.

"But he was really cooking there for a while. The good thing was really started looking for him. That's what you want to do. You've got a guy who is going like that, you've got to load him up. You've got to wait and get it to him, don't quick shoot the ball when you've got a guy on fire like that. Let it happen. Keep going to him.''

4. Perkins' pain

Coach McCaffery said he is hopeful that guard Tony Perkins will be able to take the court when Iowa plays Clemson in a first-round game at the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Perkins missed Monday's game with what was announced as a thigh injury but McCaffery said there is a lower leg issue as well.

"He's really hurting right now,'' McCaffery said, adding that not one specific thing triggered the injury that he said accumulated over time.

Ahron Ulis made his first start in 56 games as a Hawkeye in Perkins' absence, finishing with seven points, four assists and one turnover in 21 minutes. Dasonte Bowen played 18 minutes as well, totaling seven points and three assists as Iowa continued to share the basketball.

The Hawkeyes had 24 assists on 36 baskets in the win.