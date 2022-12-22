The final four: Hawkeyes and Panthers

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following a double helping of holiday hoops at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday:

1. The glue

How valuable is Connor McCaffery as the glue of the Iowa men's basketball team?

As McCaffery watched from the bench, sidelined by a hand injury, his calming influence on the players around him and his coach-on-the-floor mentality was sorely missed in the Hawkeyes' 92-83 loss to Eastern Illinois.

As the Panthers seemingly hit every shot they attempted (21-of-29 in the second half) and Iowa misfired on open looks, the frustration was visibly evident on the faces and the reactions of Hawkeye players.

McCaffery has demonstrated an ability to keep it all together when times or tough, something that was lacking in the later minutes of the Hawkeyes' upset loss to a 31-point underdog.

"We could have used his toughness, his instincts,'' coach Fran McCaffery said. "Hopefully he will be OK.''

2. The sustainability

Filip Rebraca took Wednesday's loss hard, saying that he and his teammates underestimated an Eastern Illinois team that had one victory on its resume.

Including his work over three seasons at North Dakota, Rebraca moved past the 1,500-point plateau for his career with a 24-point game that included 9-of-13 shooting from the field.

"He was phenomenal,'' coach McCaffery said. "I took him out for just a little bit, but he played 37 minutes. They were rotating three big guys on him and he pretty much played the whole time.''

Rebraca has now topped 20 points in three of his last four games.

3. The power of three

A lot of Iowa's issues against the Panthers could be traced to its inability to knock down 3-point shots.

The Hawkeyes connected on 7-of-33 looks from behind the arc, including just 2-of-17 attempts in the second half. The latter equates to 11.8-percent shooting over the final 20 minutes from 3, far from a winning number.

Patrick McCaffery and Ahron Ulis were a combined 0-for-14 from behind the arc and Payton Sandfort, coming off of a career-high 24-point game Saturday vs. Southeast Missouri State, hit just 3-of-10 tries.

Coach McCaffery said he was comfortable with the shots that the trio were taking from 3-point range.

"We just couldn't get anything going on offense,'' he said, referencing the rough second half.

Iowa is 5-0 this season when it makes nine or more 3-point baskets in a game.

When the Hawkeyes make eight or fewer 3-pointers, Iowa is 3-4.

4. The star of the show

Wednesday's weather-created doubleheader provided fans with a chance to enjoy 2-for-1 basketball at Carver-Hawkeye, and see a milestone.

It wasn't a matter of if, but when, Caitlin Clark would score the 2,000th point of her college career. That happened during the second quarter of Iowa's 92-54 rout of Dartmouth.

She becomes the fourth Hawkeye to achieve that feat, an elite group that will grow to five when Monika Czinano adds 11 points to her career resume.

"I thought to myself, 'Nobody does that' and to be going into that and to see Caitlin accomplish it, it's so cool,'' Czinano said. "It's so special, just to be here doing that and being able to help the team in that way is a huge honor.''