The final four: Hawkeyes and Pirates

Four thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 83-67 win at Seton Hall:

1. Filiping the stat sheet

Fran McCaffery talked about the need for Filip Rebraca to become more assertive offensively this season.

Through three games, the senior forward has done that and more.

Rebraca finished with his second double-double in three games, contributing 10 points to go with 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. The block and steal totals were season highs and were illustrative of the type of contribution Iowa needs from its big man.

2. Toughness vs. toughness

Defensive intensity and pressure was expected from Seton Hall and after dealing with the initial shock of that, Iowa matched the Pirates toughness.

The Hawkeyes' chemistry -- something that was noticeably absent in a Seton Hall team with a number of new players -- allowed Iowa to deal with the defense it was faced with.

After a 1-of-11 start from the field, Iowa hit 24 of its final 47 shots. That 51-percent touch over the final 34-plus minutes allow Iowa to rally for a road win at a place where Seton Hall rarely loses.

3. The Murray factor

Kris Murray showed the type of leadership Iowa needs from its junior when the going gets tough.

Unflappable, he continued to deal with whatever Seton Hall threw at him and proved to be a steadying influence the Hawkeyes needed him.

He matched a career high with a 29-point game, equaling his output versus Indiana a year ago, while taking 20 of Iowa's 58 shots. That was what the Hawkeyes needed and Murray delivered.

He also shared the team lead with 11 boards, including four on the offensive end.

4. Short bench

Starters soaked up the vast majority of the minutes Wednesday, with Murray, Rebraca and Tony Perkins all on floor for at least 34 minutes.

That won't be the norm this season, but it did keep Iowa's most veteran players on the court when they were needed.

Freshmen Dasonte Bowen played just over three minutes and Josh Dix totaled 30 seconds of action in their first college road game. The Hawkeyes will need productive minutes away from home from the pair, numbers to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Both should be in line for additional minutes when Iowa returns home Monday, hosting an Omaha team that brings a 1-3 record into the 7 p.m. game. The Mavericks haven't shied away from competition, losing at Kansas (89-64) and Nebraska (75-61) before splitting two home games. Omaha defeated Idaho 79-72 before losing to Ball State 71-61 on Wednesday.