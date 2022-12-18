The final four: Hawkeyes and Redhawks

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 106-75 win Saturday night over Southeast Missouri State:

1. The keeping the faith

As Payton Sandfort shook off a prolonged shooting slump with a 9-for-13 performance from the field as part of a career-high 24-point effort, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery deserves credit for keeping the faith in the sophomore.

"You've got to let them play through it,'' McCaffery said. "You don't want to yank them and you don't want to get on him. You want to stay positive, which I've done because I know how good he is. He's got to know that you believe. He'll never trust his talent if he doesn't think the coach does.''

Sandfort's first shot Saturday was a missed 3-pointer, but that was fine with McCaffery and something the sophomore hasn't strayed from.

"That's something I continued to do over the last few games and it hasn't, I guess, looked great from the outside but it doesn't matter because coach wants me to keep shooting.''

2. The it takes a village

Sandfort was quick to mention that these haven't been the easiest of times.

He found help from all sorts of people who he quickly credited.

"There's a lot of people who know that a lot of work, a lot of phone calls and a lot of meetings have gone into basically the whole thing tonight,'' Sandfort said. "I'm proud of myself (for breaking through) and thankful for the people here at Iowa who have helped me through the process.''

Sandfort credited the help of Iowa's sports psychologists, former assistant coach Kirk Speraw and all of the current Hawkeye coaches and teammates.

"It's been incredible how they have continued to have confidence in me. It really feels good because it's been hard,'' Sandfort said.

He said the biggest thing he wanted to do Saturday was find his rhythm.

"I've been overthinking everything, making it more than what it was,'' he said. "Just going out there and being me and having fun with my teammates, winning games. That was fun.''

3. The quick start

Filip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery combined to score the Hawkeyes' first 19 points Saturday, helping send Iowa to a 58-41 halftime lead over Southeast Missouri State.

The 58-point first half was Iowa's most productive half of the season, an effort helped by the combined 15-of-18 start from the field in the opening half by Rebraca and Sandfort.

That all helped send Fran McCaffery to his 250th win at Iowa.

Among Hawkeye coaches, only Tom Davis with 271 victories has won more.

4. The 20/20/20 vision

Led by Rebraca's career-high 30 points, three Hawkeyes scored over 20 in the game.

Sandfort finished with 24 and Patrick McCaffery totaled 20.

It marked the first time Iowa had three players collect 20 or more points in a game since Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick topped that plateau during a game against Michigan on Jan. 17, 2020.