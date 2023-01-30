The final four: Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 93-82 win over Rutgers on Sunday:

1. The return

Patrick McCaffery's return to action for Iowa was welcomed on so many fronts, the most important that the junior felt ready to return to competition.

McCaffery left no doubt that he had moved beyond the anxiety issues which led him to take a leave from competition that saw him miss six games.

When he took a feed from Connor McCaffery and drilled a 3-point shot within his first minute back on the court, it was easy to see that Patrick was as ready to go as the crowd that was ready to root him on.

"I think the thing that was most impressive to me was that as soon as he got that shot, he didn't think, didn't hesitate,'' coach Fran McCaffery said. "He just pulled.''

He ended up playing 13 minutes, mostly productive and Iowa coaches and teammates weren't the only ones who welcomed Patrick McCaffery back to Big Ten competition.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, whose team sent McCaffery a card wishing him well shortly after the junior decided he needed a break, was glad to see the forward competing again as well.

"I am happy to see Patrick McCaffery being able to get back playing,'' Pikiell said. "You always want your players to be healthy and happy.''

The minutes were about what Fran McCaffery anticipated his son getting and more significantly he liked the way he competed in his return to action.

"Boy was he terrific,'' McCaffery said.

2. The upside

Ahron Ulis continues to produce for Iowa on the offensive end.

He ended up with 16 points on Sunday, including 12 in the first half.

UIis has now reached double figures in each of Iowa's last three games, including a 12-point performance at Ohio State followed by scoring 17 points at Michigan State.

He has also connected on at least one 3-point basket in each of Iowa's last six games.

3. The three for all

Seven Hawkeyes contributed to Iowa's collection of 12 3-point baskets Sunday, an effort led by Patrick McCaffery's 3-for-3 game from behind the arc.

Josh Dix, Connor McCaffery and Ulis hit a pair of threes and Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort and Kris Murray each connected on one to add to the defensive issues Rutgers faced in dealing with Iowa.

"They have a lot of guys,'' Pikiell said. "... You have to be on top of your game defensively because they make you pay. The way they share the basketball and the way they pass it. Every team in the league has some good match-ups and some bad match-ups, and they have a lot of good offensive players.''

The Hawkeyes' 12 3-point baskets equaled a season high Iowa matched on four previous occasions.

"Once the shots started falling, we got a lot of momentum and rhythm back in our offense,'' said Kris Murray, who led Iowa with 24 points, topping 20 points for a team-leading eighth time this season.

Iowa counted a dozen 3-point baskets previously in its wins over Omaha, Iowa State, Michigan and in its earlier win at Rutgers.

4. The bottom line

Iowa helped itself with a 29-of-34 game at the free throw line on a day when Rutgers attempted just 14 free throws, making 10.

"There are a lot of extra points on the free throw line, 29 free throws to our 10,'' Pikiell said. "That's 19 points right there. We have to defend them without fouling. That's what they do. When we've played them and we've had any success against them, we've done a great job defensively. We didn't defend well in transition, just didn't have it there.''

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery liked the way his team attacked offensively, drawing those fouls that gave the Hawkeyes a chance to top 90 points for the sixth time this season.

"One of the ways you get to 93 is shoot 34 free throws,'' McCaffery said. "We had a lot of different guys attacking. It wasn't always perfect, but I think the mindset was effective.''

For the season, Iowa has now made 73 more free throws than its opponents have attempted. The Hawkeyes have connected on 336 free throws while opponents have attempted 263.