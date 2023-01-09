The final four: Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights

Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 76-65 victory Sunday at Rutgers:

1. The resurgence

Since falling behind 21 points to Indiana on Thursday and getting more than an earful of advice from coach Fran McCaffery, the Hawkeyes have seemingly been on top of their game.

In the 60 minutes of basketball since halftime of the win over the Hoosiers, Iowa has shot 47.6 percent from the field, well above its 39.6 percent success rate from the field in previous Big Ten games.

The Hawkeyes have out-rebounded their last two opponents and on Sunday, benefited from an eight-assist performance by Connor McCaffery.

Iowa's work did not go unnoticed.

"Their last 20 minutes against Indiana and their 40 minutes (Sunday) is about as good as anybody has played in this league this year,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

Forward Filip Rebraca said that coach McCaffery made valid points when he let his team have it during first-half timeouts during the Indiana game.

"Sometimes when a coach yells at his guys it's not because he doesn't like you. We understand that. We were too relaxed, not playing with enough urgency but that has changed,'' Rebraca said Sunday in a Learfield Sports interview.

2. Double-double no trouble

Iowa reached the midpoint of the regular season Sunday and if you had to select a team MVP at this point, Filip Rebraca would be the guy.

The senior registered his sixth double-double of the season against the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the first half to help the Hawkeyes jump out to an early lead that Rutgers could never catch.

He finished with a game-best 12 rebounds as well.

The double-double was Rebraca's third in in his last last four games.

3. Bucking the odds

Iowa overcame a lot of obstacles to beat Rutgers on its home court.

The game marked the first time in five seasons that the Scarlet Knights have trailed from start to finish in any game and it marked the first time this season that Rutgers had trailed by more than 10 points on its home court.

Earning its second true road win of the season -- the other a victory at Seton Hall -- Iowa put up 76 points against a team that had been allowing 54.9 points per game.

4. Pushing forward

The back-to-back wins come at a good time for Iowa following its 0-3 start in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes play their next three games and five of their next seven games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, beginning with a 6 p.m. game Thursday against Michigan.

Maryland -- which will play at Iowa on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. -- and Northwestern visit during the upcoming homestand and following trips to Ohio State and Michigan, Rutgers and Illinois visit prior to a stretch when Iowa plays four of five games on the road.

"It will be good to be home,'' Rebraca said. "Playing three in a row at home, that is a chance to get all three. We've got to prepare for the first one first and go from there.''