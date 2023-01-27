The final four: Hawkeyes and Spartans

Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Thursday:

1. The takeaways

As many good things as Ahron Ulis did on Thursday, contributing a career-high 17 points, his six turnovers jumps off the stat sheet.

The junior is growing into his role at the point but there are moments when he seems to rush things a bit rather than operate under greater control.

Iowa had 13 turnovers as a team, its second straight game with more than a dozen. It's difficult to win on the road when you are giving the opponent that many extra possessions.

Michigan State turned Iowa's mistakes into 18 points, eight more than the Hawkeyes managed off of the Spartans' 10 turnovers and a deciding factor in a two-point game.

2. The lows

With students positioned behind each basket, the Breslin Center is one of the more challenging environments for opponents to play in and that is particularly true at the free throw line.

Iowa has displayed a solid touch at the line throughout the season, shooting 73.4 percent as a team, but the Hawkeyes hit just 6-of-13 attempts on Thursday. In a game decided by a razor-thin margin, that 46.2-percent effort was significant.

The six free throws were the fewest by Iowa in a game since it hit five of the eight it attempted in a loss at Nebraska last month.

Iowa didn't help itself behind the arc, either, matching a season low with a 17.6-percent touch from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes hit just 3-of-17 tries, the same stat line it had in a loss to TCU in November.

3. The where have you gone

Kris Murray scored eight of his 11 points in the first half Thursday.

Iowa's scoring leader hit his fifth basket of the game 15 seconds into the second half and did not score from the field again, finishing 5-for-13 for the game including going 1-for-5 in the second half.

Murray, who averages 21.3 points per game, did not record a field goal attempt in the final six minutes.

After struggling to defend Murray early, Michigan State put A.J. Hoggard on him and coach Tom Izzo liked defensive work both Hoggard and Malik Hall did on the Big Ten's scoring leader in conference play.

That had something to do with Murray's lack of second-half production, but the inability of Iowa to go to its go-to guy down the stretch for either baskets or free throw opportunities added to the Hawkeyes' challenge.

"He's not a guy who is going to hunt shots,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "If he feels he's not open, he won't shoot it and I'm OK with that.''

McCaffery said he felt Murray may have passed up a look or two he would have liked to have seen the junior take, but said overall he had no issues with where the ball went in the game's final minutes.

4. The flip side

Iowa held Michigan State to 38.7-percent shooting and following the game, Izzo had plenty of praise for the Hawkeyes' effort.

"We lost a couple (of games) we deserved to win. Tonight, we might have won one I'm not sure we deserved to win but as Jud (Heathcote) always said, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss,'' Izzo said.

"I give Iowa a lot of credit. I thought defensively that was the best I've seen them play. I thought we got off to a poor start (0-for-9 from the field). I didn't like the way we practiced in our walk through so I kind of felt this coming.''

Izzo was less thrilled with the way his team defended Iowa's final possession of the game which left Payton Sandfort with an open look at the basket from 3-point range.

"That was a nice play. We had a nice play at Kentucky and that was a very good play by Franny, I thought,'' Izzo said. "I don't know exactly who made the mistakes or why guys were open. We deserved for a shot not to go in, you know? We had a lot of our own.''