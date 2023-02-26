IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 112-106 overtime victory over Michigan State on Saturday:

1. The history lesson

The Hawkeyes' rally from 11 points down in the final minute of regulation to come back and win is a college basketball rarity.

Only three occasions has a Division I team accomplished what Iowa did Saturday to earn its 10th Big Ten victory of the season.

The other three?

Texas A&M was down 12 points with 33 seconds remaining came back to win in a 2016 game against Northern Iowa.

UNLV trailed San Diego State by 11 with 59 second left and rallied to win in a 2005 game.

In 2017, Nevada rallied from 11 points down in the final 59 seconds to defeat New Mexico.

2. The comebacks

On its way to its 18-11 start to the season, the Hawkeyes have had their share of comebacks.

In addition to rallying from 11 back to force overtime in Saturday's win over Michigan State -- giving Iowa three straight wins over the Spartans in Iowa City for the first time since 1991-93 -- the Hawkeyes came back to defeat Indiana and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye this season.

Iowa overcame a 21-point deficit with 13 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the first half to beat the Hoosiers on Jan. 5.

The Hawkeyes crafted a comeback from seven points down with 1:50 remaining to force overtime and rally past the Wolverines on Jan. 12.

3. The career day

Saturday's game included career performances from 3-point range by two Hawkeyes.

Payton Sandfort, whose 3-pointer with :03 remaining sent the game into overtime, hit a personal-best six shots from 3-point range on his way to a 22-point game. The sophomore went 6-of-10 from behind the arc against the Spartans.

Tony Perkins also hit a career-high four 3-point baskets in the win. The three he knocked down in a span of just over two minutes around five minutes into the second half actually allowed Perkins to pass his previous high of two 3-pointers he had obtained on 10 occasions.

4. The karma

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo took the sword, saying his team's late-game collapse was a byproduct of a lack of discipline created by "poor coaching,'' taking responsibility for not doing a better job helping his team through the final minutes.

Asked if he had ever been on the losing end of a late-game situation like the one he was part of Saturday, Izzo didn't hesitate.

He was an assistant coach to Jud Heathcote at the time when Iowa rallied to win its first game back on the court following the death of Chris Street 30 years ago.

"I had the privilege of meeting Mike and Patty Street today and I remember that game many, many years ago at our place. I was an assistant then and it was another game we had won,'' Izzo recalled.

"I think Chris came out of the heavens that day and maybe he did again. That's about the only one that was that big of a turnaround in my opinion.''