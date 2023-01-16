The final four: Hawkeyes and Terrapins

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 81-67 victory over Maryland on Sunday:

1. The small ball

Iowa's built its winning margin against the Terrapins over the final seven minutes of the first half.

With big men Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca watching from the bench with two fouls, the Hawkeyes fielded a five-guard lineup that proved productive against a Maryland team that is guard-oriented this season.

A 19-16 lead grew to a 37-21 margin for Iowa with the collection of guards on the floor.

It was a different, an effectively, look for the Hawkeyes.

"We pushed the ball really well,'' senior Connor McCaffery said. "We were maybe a little more athletic getting up and down. Just the speed -- guys flying -- made a difference. They didn't really have a post in there either so there was room to drive.''

McCaffery and Payton Sandfort found themselves playing a little closer to the basket and had a hand in Iowa's 30-27 rebounding advantage. Sandfort led Iowa on the boards for the game with seven.

Coach Fran McCaffery said he liked the group's fight during that stretch and believed it worked because of Maryland's make-up.

"We had five guards out there but they play four typically,'' McCaffery said. "So, you have to come back to all the different things they do to defend somebody. So it's good to have guards out there. The more guards you have out there, the better you are against that stuff.''

2. The 'disaster'

Both coach McCaffery and Connor McCaffery offered colorful descriptions of the effectiveness of the Hawkeye defense during the opening minutes of the second half.

Iowa slipped into a zone -- something Maryland coach Kevin Willard thanked McCaffery for doing during his postgame remarks -- in order to protect Murray and Rebraca from picking up a quick third foul.

The Terrapins moved faster than any turtle has ever moved.

Two three-point baskets and another bucket later and Iowa's 10-point halftime lead had been cut to two points in 83 seconds.

"The start of the second half, that was awful,'' Connor McCaffery said.

The Hawkeye coach described as a "disaster,'' but had his reasoning. His idea was to stick with a zone for the first four or five minutes in hopes that the two big men could just play.

"I didn't want them to feel hampered,'' coach McCaffery said. "Think about the last three or four minutes. We really went to Kris. You need him then. He just kept scoring and never felt threatened because we just would isolate him and he would go score.''

Murray finished with 19 points, 17 in the second half and 10 in the final six minutes of the game.

3. The combinations

Connor McCaffery believes the experience Iowa gained with its smaller lineup can have some long-term benefits for the Hawkeyes.

As situations arise later in the season, it provides Iowa with some confidence in its ability to play small if needed.

"We're not down to the stretch yet, but we want to be clicking on all cylinders as we hit the home stretch,'' he said. "The more that we can get on the floor with different lineups playing together with different people, the better we'll be able to continue our win streak.''

4. The one and done

In a crowded Big Ten race, Iowa's wins over Maryland and Michigan are significant for another reason as well.

They came in the only regular-season meeting between the teams this year, something that could provide Iowa with an edge when Big Ten tourney seedings are decided.

Iowa is currently 2-1 in its games against the teams it plays just once this season, losing at Penn State and defeating the Wolverines and Terrapins in recent days.

The Hawkeyes have three more one plays left on their schedule, hosting Illinois on Feb. 4 and visiting Purdue on Feb. 9 and Minnesota on Feb. 12.

Iowa's ongoing four-game win streak is the longest in the Big Ten at the moment.