The final four: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 86-70 win over Northwestern:

1. Big night down low

Iowa's Filip Rebraca enjoyed his first 20-point game against a Big Ten opponent against the Wildcats.

The senior scored 12 of his 20 points and grabbed eight of his 10 rebounds in the final 20 minutes.

Coach Fran McCaffery viewed his play in the final half among the best efforts he has seen from Rebraca.

"He was pretty much flawless,'' McCaffery said.

Teammate Payton Sandfort said Rebraca is demonstrating what he has been talking about.

"He took last year pretty hard, wanted to prove himself and put a little much pressure on himself. This year, he's been free,'' Sandfort said.

"He's really been showing us his Serbian toughness. He talks about it all the time. We didn't believe him at first. Maybe now we'll give that to him. He was an animal.''

The double-double was Rebraca's team-leading ninth of the season.

2. Three-fingered salute

Sandfort went 5-of-7 from 3-point range on his way to a 20-point game.

The most significant came with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining and Iowa leading 73-65.

Sandfort was fouled as he launched a three from the top of the key. The call led to Northwestern coach Chris Collins earning a technical foul and sent Sandfort to the line where his three became six points and left the Wildcats in an insurmountable 79-65 predicament.

Before Collins matched the bench technical Fran McCaffery had earned earlier in the game, Sandfort fell to the court as he was fouled but managed to offer a three-finger salute.

"I should have thrown four, maybe six,'' Sandfort said.

3. Filling the gaps

Iowa helped itself by taking better care of the basketball in the second half.

The Hawkeyes gave the Wildcats eight extra possessions in the first 20 minutes, but had just five turnovers after halftime against an opponent that leads the Big Ten in steals.

Sandfort said coaches emphasized at halftime how over-dribbling sometimes could help keep Northwestern's hands off the ball.

"The way they were sitting in the gaps and switching everything, we kind of emphasized, 'Keep your dribble until you see somebody,' and then we were able to use (Rebraca) as an outlet when there was pressure.''

4. No I in team

McCaffery liked the way his team shared and moved the basketball on its way to its ninth straight victory over Northwestern, which last beat Iowa in 2017 and hasn't won at Carver-Hawkeye since 2013.

"It was a lot of guys that had to go ahead and make plays more so than anything we were drawing up,'' McCaffery said.

Sandfort and Rebraca led Iowa in assists with five and four respectively.