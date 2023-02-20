EVANSTON, Ill. -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 80-60 loss at Northwestern:

1. The missing touch

Iowa never found any sort of rhythm from 3-point range against the Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes matched a season-low with three made shots from 3-point range and its 3-of-24 shooting from behind the arc -- 12.5 percent -- was a season low for Iowa.

Four times this season the Hawkeyes have connected on three 3-pointers and the common element is that Iowa lost all three games, going 3-for-17 vs. TCU, 3-for-16 vs. Duke and 3-for-17 at Michigan State.

The misfires were a shared endeavor. Payton Sandfort, Ahron Ulis and Patrick McCaffery each had one.

Sandfort hit the first midway through the first half on a shot that was signaled a three, changed to a two and then returned to three following a review during a timeout.

Ulis banked his in to beat the buzzer at the half, keeping Iowa within seven and McCaffery hit the third in the second half.

Wisely, the Hawkeyes only attempted seven shots from behind the line in the second half after going 2-for-17 prior to the break.

Kris Murray, Tony Perkins, Connor McCaffery and Josh Dix were a combined 0-for-12 from behind the arc.

Iowa found a more friendly touch inside the arc. As bad as Iowa was on the perimeter, it was more than solid from two-point range hitting 20-of-30 shots.

2. The not NSYNC

Missed shots weren't the only reason Iowa hit a sour note at Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes struggled to find any sort of offensive flow, partly because of the missed 3-point baskets and partly because of 15 turnovers that led to 14 points for the Wildcats.

"Our transition, our half-court offense, nothing was flowing correctly,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "You really can't blame anybody. You jut have to be better.''

3. The hook

A missed 10-second violation on Northwestern resulted in coach McCaffery picking up two technical fouls and being ejected from the game with 7:26 remaining.

McCaffery was disputing the no call when he picked up the techs that led to his first ejection from a game this season and television replay confirmed that McCaffery had a valid argument.

He picked up his first technical for being out of the coaches' box and official Courtney Green tagged him with his second that resulted in the ejection as he continued to object to the missed call.

4. The flip side

Early foul troubles forced Northwestern to rely on someone beyond Chris Audige and the considerable skill that Boo Buie brings to the court.

The Wildcats found balance against Iowa as they shot 49.1 percent against the Hawkeyes, including a 55.6-percent effort in the second half which helped deny Iowa a comeback.

Buie finished with 23, but the 16 provided by Ty Berry, the 12 Brooks Barnhizer scored and the nine and eight contributed by Matthew Nicholson and Tydus Verhoeven created problems for the Hawkeyes that Wildcats coach Chris Collins didn't mind.

"It's big,'' Collins said. "We can't count on Boo and Chase to just carry us. ... If we start getting some production like that we become harder to beat.''

Coach McCaffery wasn't in any position to dispute that.

"You've got a lot of guys who produced. Barnhizer, Berry, Nicholson, Verhoeven. When they're playing like that, they're different. They're hard to beat,'' McCaffery said.