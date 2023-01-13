The final four: Hawkeyes and Wolverines

IOWA CITY -- Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 93-84 overtime victory over Michigan on Thursday night:

1. The barometer

In many respects, Payton Sandfort has become a barometer of sorts for the Iowa basketball team.

In the Hawkeyes' three Big Ten wins, Sandfort has averaged 19 points per game. In the three conference losses that preceded Iowa's ongoing win streak, the sophomore scored a total of two points and was a combined 0-for-19 from the field.

"When he's playing well, our team plays well,'' forward Kris Murray said.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said than when Sandfort is enjoying success, it seems to impact the rest of the team in a positive way.

"Everybody loves him. He's just such a great teammate, so positive, so they're all rooting for him,'' McCaffery said. "So, when he's cooking, you know, it definitely improves the energy level of everybody else.''

Murray, who led Iowa with 27 points, sees that as well.

"I think we've got a lot of our swagger back that we didn't have before. Guys are playing well, feeding off of each other,'' he said. "The chemistry is great. This team didn't stop believing when we went on a little skid.''

2. The rookie

Sandfort wasn't the only Hawkeye who came in off the bench and contributed.

Josh Dix hit some clutch baskets on his way to a career-high 10 points. The freshman from Council Bluffs 3-for-5 from the field and dished out five assists in 31 minutes, 13 minutes more than he had played in a game for Iowa this season.

"Every time I've seen him play, that's how he plays. Nothing rattles him. He's constantly thinking. He doesn't let a play linger, plays both ends,'' McCaffery said.

"He's always been a point guard. We've been utilizing him on the wing because he's such a good shooter and that's fine, we'll still do that. He was special, running the offense, playing defense, just staying composed.''

Dix and Sandfort, combining for 36 points, helped Iowa hold a 42-12 advantage in bench points against Michigan.

3. The hot hand

Michigan's Jett Howard was a handful for Iowa.

The freshman scored the Wolverines' first 11 points, had 21 by halftime and had scored 31 of the 34 he totaled in the first nine minutes of the second half.

"You start the game, Jett's on fire. He's a handful,'' McCaffery said, adding that Iowa's ability to keep its composure despite that was critical.

Howard expressed disappointment following the game that he missed his last four field goal tries and did not connect on any attempts after the 11:34 mark of the second half.

Howard's 34 points were the most by a Michigan players since Daniel Horton scored 34 in a 2006 game against Indiana.

It was also the most given up by Iowa since Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. scored 34 against the Hawkeyes in a game on Jan. 5, 2017. The last time Iowa gave up more than 34 points to a player was on Nov. 26, 2016 when Memphis' Dedric Lawson scored 35.

4. The flip side

Michigan coach Juwan Howard said following the game that defensive lapses and rebounding down the stretch ultimately cost his team a chance to grab a road win in the only match-up of the regular season against Iowa.

"A lack of defense, Sandfort getting too many open looks. Fouls down the stretch, offensive rebounds, the and-one 3-pointer down the stretch, a four-point play, those possessions can never happen,'' Howard said.

"Unfortunately, we did not do a good job defending, especially the last four minutes of the ball game.''

And after the Wolverines watched a seven-point lead evaporate in the final two minutes of regulation, Howard saw a very different team in overtime as the Hawkeyes grabbed a quick lead.

"The first two minutes, we didn't look like we had any confidence, I will say that. It's a learning experience for them,'' Howard said.

Howard singled out Iowa's 14 offensive boards as a key difference, something that led to 10 second-chance points.

"We gave them extra possessions because we didn't do a good job putting a body on guys,'' Howard said. "We talked about it, watched it on film for three straight days and did not have it carry over.''