The final four: Hawkeyes and Yellow Jackets

IOWA CITY -- Four thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 81-65 victory over Georgia Tech:

1. The rarity

Appreciate rarity of what Kris Murray accomplished with his 31-point, 20-rebound performance against Georgia Tech.

The junior reached the 20-rebound mark when he retrieved the Yellow Jackets' final miss of the game.

It marked the first time since Bruce "Sky'' King scored 31 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a game against Ohio State on Jan. 27, 1977 that a Hawkeye had put together a 30-20 game.

Murray's 20 rebounds marked the 25th time in the program's history that an Iowa player had recorded 20 rebounds in a game and the first time Murray's brother, Keegan, had 20 against North Carolina Central on Nov. 16, 2021 that a Hawkeye reached that plateau.

2. The sharing

Iowa entered the game ranked second in the nation in turnover-to-assist ratio and the Hawkeyes did little to change that against Georgia Tech.

Led by five assists from Ahron Ulis and four from Murray, Iowa finished with 21 assists on 27 baskets Tuesday while turning the ball over just nine times.

"I thought we moved it well side to side, I thought we pass faked and drove it,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We mixed our drives and our in and outs. We were rally looking for each other. That's kind of who we are and that's how we have to play.''

3. The move

In replacing Payton Sandfort with Ulis in the starting lineup, McCaffery was hoping to take a little pressure off of Sandfort.

The sophomore hadn't topped 40-percent shooting from the field or scored more than eight points in Iowa's previous four games.

"I think he was pressing a bit in the starting lineup,'' McCaffery said.

McCaffery said he does not like to make lineup changes after a loss, not wanting to single any player out following a setback, but was hopeful in this instance that it would help Sandfort relax.

"He came in firing, which is what I want him to do and he was moving without the ball, but I needed to get him more minutes and that's on me,'' McCaffery said.

Sandfort ended up contributing five points but played just under 14-and-a-half minutes.

"I should have got him more playing time in the second half but once it got to that one stretch, I kind of stuck with that group to get us home,'' McCaffery said.

4. The memories

The opportunity to coach at Carver-Hawkeye Arena meant something special to Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.

The Yellow Jackets' seventh-year coach played for and worked for former Iowa coach Lute Olson and his longtime assistant and Moline native Jim Rosborough.

"To get the chance to coach in an arena that he essentially built, this has been a special opportunity for me,'' Pastner said.

In an extended postgame session, the Yellow Jackets coach told several stories about Olson and his love for the Iowa program he led to the Final Four in 1980.

He recalled making recruiting trips to the Midwest with Olson while both worked at Arizona.

"We'd be walking through an airport and people would yell, 'Luuttte' and he'd wave. People would always tell him that they wished he would have stayed at Iowa. He heard that over and over again and he truly did love this place,'' Pastner said.

Pastner said walking into the arena, all sorts of memories filled his mind.

"Coach Olson built this place, built this program,'' Pastner said. "It's been a special opportunity for me to bring my team here and coach here.''