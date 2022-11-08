The final four: Thoughts on the Hawkeye opener

IOWA CITY -- Four thoughts following an opening night doubleheader sweep by the Iowa basketball teams:

1. Doubling down

Iowa's Filip Rebraca recorded the 20th double-double of his career as the Hawkeye men routed Bethune-Cookman 89-58.

The senior finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds and contributed a team-leading two blocks in the victory.

He said it was the type of outing he expects from himself.

"I feel like I can produce like that on a nightly basis,'' Rebraca said.

He's not alone.

"That's his game. He's definitely been more aggressive on the offensive end,'' coach Fran McCaffery said, mentioning that Rebraca was more of an offensive factor during his career at North Dakota before arriving at Iowa a year ago.

McCaffery wants to see that part of his game return this season and with four-of-five shooting, it was the type of efficient production the Iowa coach wants.

2. The balancing act

All five Iowa starters finished in double figures, an effort led by 16 points from Tony Perkins.

The Hawkeyes' starting five was 24-of-40 from the field including a 9-of-20 game from 3-point range.

In general, as opposed to the past three seasons when Iowa has built around a player who led the Big Ten in scoring in Luka Garza and Keegan Murray the balancing act is what Hawkeye players believe this team will be about.

"We're definitely an unselfish team,'' Rebraca said. "I think that's going to be one of our strengths.''

3. Keeping pace

Iowa was one of 13 Big Ten teams to open the season on Monday and one of 13 to win.

The Hawkeyes' 31-point win was the norm rather than the exception on a night when conference teams won by an average of 25.4 points per game.

The only Big Ten game decided by single digits was a 61-60 win by Minnesota over Western Michigan.

Purdue is the lone conference team which hasn't played yet. The Boilermakers open tonight against Milwaukee.

4. Deep thoughts

The depth showed by the fourth-ranked Iowa women's team in its 87-34 rout of Southern University was impressive.

The Hawkeyes picked up 41 points from their bench in the season-opening win, displaying good contributions from reserves that will only benefit Iowa as it works deeper into its schedule.

There wasn't any need for an Iowa player to be on the court for more than the 24 minutes McKenna Warnock played, but the ability to get meaningful minutes from players like transfer Molly Davis at the point and freshmen Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe will be important moving forward.

All 13 players who saw action for Iowa contributed at least two points.

The only player who did not play was freshman Jada Gyamfi, who Bluder said has been dealing with first a concussion and then an ankle injury which kept her off the court.