The final four: Thoughts on the Hawkeyes, Aggies

IOWA CITY -- Four thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 112-71 victory over North Carolina A&T:

1. The flow

Friday's game against an athletic North Carolina A&T followed a script similar to the Hawkeyes' season-opening win over Bethune-Cookman.

In both, there has been a solid flow to an Iowa offense which has taken care of the ball and shown a willingness to share it.

The Hawkeyes finished with 25 assists and just four turnovers against the Aggies and nine players had at least one assist in the game.

Coach Fran McCaffery liked the way it all played out.

"That team is putting pressure on the ball. They had quickness. They had speed. They were putting heat on the dribbler,'' McCaffery said. "But, I thought our running game was really good tonight. When we did get stops in particular we were able to get out and run and find people.''

Tony Perkins led the way with six assists and no turnovers, looking more and more comfortable as Iowa's top option at the point.

The Hawkeyes' four turnovers matched the third fewest in a game by Iowa in McCaffery's 13 seasons and the fewest since game at Virginia on Nov. 29, 2021.

2. The teaching moments

Iowa struggled on the boards at times, particularly in the first half.

It's not a new problem for the Hawkeyes. It cropped up on occasion a year ago as well, but after North Carolina A&T opened a 20-12 advantage on the boards McCaffery didn't hesitate to let his team know he expected more on the glass.

Kris Murray, who led Iowa with 22 points and eight rebounds, said the Hawkeyes were presented a vivid example of what can happen when they become passive on the boards.

Things changed and after being out-rebounded 25-20 in the first half, Iowa controlled the boards 22-15 in the final 20 minutes in a half that opened with a 16-2 run by the Hawkeyes.

"I think that started with defensive rebounding because we were kind of leaking out a little bit and we were only sending a few guys to the glass,'' said Murray, who topped 20 points for the third time as a Hawkeye.

"They were getting easy tip-ins at the rim. That's how they were scoring mostly. We put an emphasis on that and that's when we turned it up on the defensive end.''

3. The miss

The season may just be two games old but Payton Sandfort has already missed as many free throws as he missed during the entire 2021-22 season -- one.

Sandfort, who went 15 of 16 at the line last season, was brought in off the bench to shoot a free throw when the Aggies' Tyrese Elliott was tagged with a technical foul in the first half.

He missed.

"I was down with the trainer and they started yelling at me to go shoot the free throw,'' Sandfort said. "So, it sucks. That's as many as I missed last year already. It felt good. I just wasn't ready.''

4. The step up

Iowa took care of business in its first two games, setting the table for a challenge that awaits on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes visit Seton Hall in a 6:30 p.m. match-up in the Gavitt Games series between the Big Ten and Big East. The Pirates took a 1-0 record into Saturday's game against St. Peter's.

"It's what you sign up for when you come play at Iowa, playing in those marquee games, those big match ups,'' Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery said after scoring a career-high 21 on Friday. "I'm excited. I love going out East. I've got a lot of family and friends out there and we're going to see a good opponent.''