The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

Five things to ponder following Iowa's 75-66 win over Purdue on Sunday in the Big Ten tourney championship game:

1. The bond

Iowa hoisted a Big Ten championship trophy Sunday because of the bond that has developed over the course of nine months since the pieces for the 2021-22 Hawkeye team were put in place.

Coach Fran McCaffery and his staff have seen that come together and at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, they watched everything fall into place as Iowa strung together four wins in four days.

Sunday's 75-66 win over Purdue was a showcase for the depth and cohesion that this Hawkeye team is about.

"We played a tremendous team today, incredibly well-coached team who had a great year and anything short of effort that we put forth today we would not have won,'' McCaffery said.

"Our guys were committed to the game plan, they were committed to each other and there's no better feeling as a coach than to watch them celebrate the way they would celebrate after the game for the Big Ten championship.''

While some coaches tighten rosters when tournament time arrives, McCaffery had no qualms using 12 players in the first half Sunday.

They helped Iowa's bench outscore Purdue's reserves 29-20, critical contributions when a team is attempting to win four games in four days.

"I go to Payton (Sandfort), he produces. I go to Connor (McCaffery), he produces. I go to Joe (Toussaint), he produces. I go to Josh (Ogundele), he produces. It doesn't always happen that way,'' Fran McCaffery said.

2. The reward

The chance to cut down a piece of the net at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was a fitting reward for Jordan Bohannon.

The sixth-year senior put his faith in the ability of this Hawkeye team that he chose to come back for one last season, hoping to realize championship dreams that had he had not yet accomplished in his college career.

"This is something individually that I wanted to do when I came to Iowa City. Everyone on the team was so committed this offseason and we knew we had something special here,'' Bohannon said.

"I love these guys. I love coach. Everything that we have done has been the right way and that's just what makes it so perfect. Everyone here is committed to doing things the right way.''

Bohannon finished with seven points, two steals, two assists and two rebounds Sunday.

He saved plenty of praise for teammate Keegan Murray as well after the sophomore established a tournament record for scoring with 103 points in Iowa's four victories.

"He just stepped up in huge moments throughout the whole season for us to get hiere,'' Bohannon said. "He has just been phenomenal all year, stepped into the lineup and gave everything he had these last four games. I'm just beyond thankful to be in this position.''

3. The road warriors

The Hawkeyes have been comfortable in their own skin away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

Iowa has won all five of the games it has played this season in neutral venues and the Hawkeyes have won eight of their last night games away from home dating to a win at Maryland on Feb. 10.

Since that point, Iowa has won at Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan in addition to its four-game run in Indianapolis.

That success has allowed the Hawkeyes to win 12 of their last 14 games heading into Thursday's NCAA match-up with Richmond and 10 of those 12 wins dating to a Feb. 6 win over Minnesota have been by double-digit margins.

4. The power of four

Iowa was the fourth team in Big Ten history to win four games in four days to win the Big Ten men's basketball title.

The Hawkeyes accomplished that feat in 2001 and Michigan did the same in 2017 and 2018 prior to Iowa achieving that in Indianapolis the past four days.

It is also the fourth time in Big Ten history that one school has swept both the Big Ten women's and men's titles in the same season.

Iowa did that as well in 2001. Ohio State followed by winning both titles in 2010 and 2011 before the Hawkeyes claimed both championships this season.

5. The flipside

Purdue's Jaden Ivey said he felt the Boilermakers tried to do "too much'' as it competed against Iowa, something he said was reflected in the Boilermakers' 17 turnovers that led to 14 Hawkeye points.

"Sometimes we try to make flashy passes or just not make the right reads,'' Ivey said. "I think what's going to help us down the road from this is just trying to be simple as a team and play together and give everything have down the road.''

