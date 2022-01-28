The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

Even as Purdue built a lead, McCaffery stuck to his normal philosophy in that situation and the Hawkeyes' scoring leader did not return to the game until the second half.

Murray, like most players, indicated following the game he would have liked to have been back on the court before Iowa went into the locker room trailing 48-33 at halftime.

He also said he respected McCaffery's decision, saying, "That's why he's the coach.''

McCaffery, like a number of coaches, believes that sitting Murray for the rest of the half gave him a better chance to compete in the second half.

"He got his third right away in the second half,'' McCaffery said. "Then I left him in so now if he gets another one then all of a sudden he's got four and has to sit for 14 minutes.''

Instead, "He gets his third, he keeps playing. He was good in the second half. We needed him to be better. You say, 'oh, he had an off game,' but 14 (points) and 9 (rebounds) is pretty good. The kid did a lot of good things. He's defending guys, in some cases a lot bigger than him, but he was good.''

3. The comfort zone