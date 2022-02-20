The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Buckeyes

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 75-62 victory over Ohio State on Saturday:

1. The offensive glass

The opportunities Iowa had to dominate on the offensive glass as much as they have at any time this season did not surprise coach Fran McCaffery.

He said the Hawkeyes talked about the Buckeyes desire to go for the block on a frequent basis, something that created opportunities for Iowa to collect the 20 offensive boards it turned into 18 points.

"The thing about their team, they're coming to block. You go to the basket, they're coming for you, so that does leave opportunities for weak side rebounding,'' McCaffery said.

"And they got a lot of them, and it does create a lot of uncertainty with guys who drive against them, but we always want to get downhill and if we miss, we've got to get the weak side rebounds. We did that tonight.''

The Buckeyes did block six shots, including five by E.J. Liddell, but Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann felt Iowa was quicker to the ball in those situations.

2. The defensive difference

Iowa's man-to-man defense in the second half made a difference.

The Hawkeyes limited Ohio State to 8-of-20 shooting the second half and held the Buckeyes to 2-of-11 shooting in the game from 3-point range.

That came after OSU shot 51.7 percent in the opening half with a focus of attacking Iowa in the paint. Ohio State's 11 3-point attempts were the fewest by a Hawkeye opponent this season.

McCaffery felt the difference was simply getting back to the basice.

"I don't think the strategy was all that complicated,'' he said. "We were getting beat downhill and things started to get away from us a little bit.''

Iowa held the Big Ten's fourth-leading scorer, E.J. Liddell to 15 points, just under five below his season average and it took some teamwork and a focus on fundamental defense to make that happen.

"We switched and tried to keep the X on the O, which is important for him,'' McCaffery said. "Give him a little space and he's a handful. But, I thought we fought him in the post. He made tough shots. He still scored, but he had to make tough shots.''

Liddell was 6-of-13 from the floor against Iowa.

3. The family focus

While Keegan Murray collected 20 of his game-high 24 points in the opening half, Kris Murray provided the perfect complement with 11 second-half points on 4-of-8 shooting following an 0-for-5 first-half effort.

Kris Murray also collected half of his team-leading eight rebounds in the final 20 minutes and led Iowa with a pair of steals.

"He was incredibly active,'' McCaffery said. "He was alert defensively. He played big. He played quick. Offensively, he was a threat, made big shots, got put backs. He drove the ball and he made good decisions when he drove it.''

4. The Quad 1 win

Iowa finally has a Quadrant 1 victory to call its own.

The Hawkeyes were 0-6 in previous attempts to help itself in the NCAA's NET rankings and earn a coveted Quad 1 win which on the road requires a win over a top-75 opponent in the NET rankings.

Iowa met that metric measure with its first win in five tries this season against a ranked opponent. Ohio State entered the game at 18th, one spot ahead of the 19th-ranked Michigan State team which visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday.

"It was good to get a road win, something we needed,'' Iowa's Kris Murray said in a postgame interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

5. The flip side

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann felt Saturday's setback to Iowa should be an eye opener for the Buckeyes, who lost for the first time in 12 home games this season.

"They beat us to a lot of loose balls. We obviously gotta get better in that,'' Holtmann said. "Struggled making shots. Our turnovers and rebounding were the two issues that are most glaring to me.''

The Buckeyes turned the ball over 14 times, leading to 16 Iowa points and were out-rebounded by the Hawkeyes 40-31. Half of Iowa's rebounds came on the offensive glass.

"I think our inability to get first-time stops and guarding all of their motion, I think we did wear down,'' Holtmann said. "Give them credit, but clearly I didn't think we had enough force and physicality across the board, really. We just did play with enough force or physicality, and that's my fault.''

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.