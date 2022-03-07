The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 74-72 loss Sunday at Illinois:

1. The costly freebies

Iowa's 10-of-22 effort at the free throw line marked the first time this season the Big Ten's second-best shooting team from the line didn't hit 50 percent of its attempts.

In a game decided by two points, every free throw matters, but going 3 for 9 over the final three minutes on the road proved exceptionally costly.

Kris Murray and Keegan Murray were both fouled as they attempted 3-point shots during that game and both toiled. Kris Murray missed three tries with 2:38 to play and Keegan Murray hit just the third of his three with :15 to play in a two-point game.

Keegan Murray said he doesn't believe that free throw shooting, good or bad, is contagious.

"I go up there and try not to think about it, just shoot the ball,'' he said. "You just try to find a rhythm and knock them down to help the team.''

Tony Perkins had Iowa's three other attempts during that stretch, hitting two after missing a pair with 9:24 left when Iowa was attempting to grow a 61-57 lead. He hit 3-of-7 attempts in the game.

"The misses, I came in shooting around 90 percent (88.9), so this was a tough day but at the end of day you have to keep positive and believing that next one is going down,'' Perkins said.

Sunday, it denied Iowa a chance to claim a fourth seed for the Big Ten tourney.

Instead, the Hawkeyes will be the fifth seed when the league tourney tips off later this week.

Iowa will take the court around 1 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis, playing the winner of a game between Northwestern and Nebraska, which moved into the 13th seed by winning its final three regular-season games after losing to the Hawkeyes 88-78 on Feb. 25.

2. The silent seniors

It was a quiet Sunday for the two seniors in the Iowa lineup.

Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery, stepping into the starting five for the second time in three games, have been critical components to the Hawkeyes' late-season surge both were silent from the field against Illinois.

Bohannon, saddled with early foul trouble that limited him to less than four-and-a-half minutes in the first half and just over 13-and-a-a-half minutes in the game, went 0-for-2 from the field.

McCaffery missed the only shot he attempted.

The pair combined for one rebound and one assist, both collected by McCaffery during his 24-plus minutes of action.

Perkins and Joe Toussaint did deliver from the backcourt.

Perkins joined Keegan Murray in posting a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists.

Toussaint had five points and four assists and his plus-minus of a modest seven was the best on the team.

3. The glass growth

Iowa competed on the boards with Illinois on Sunday, something it did not do in the Fighting Illini's 87-83 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in December.

Illinois out-rebounded Iowa 52-23 in that game, but the Illini were the only ones fighting for rebounds Sunday. Illinois had a 41-38 edge overall and a 12-11 edge on the offensive glass that led to a 9-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Perkins and Keegan Murray both finished with double-digit rebound totals, collecting 12 and 11 respectively.

"What they did to us that last game, I took it personally,'' Perkins said. "This game, we wanted to make sure we rebounded.''

That extended to the backcourt, where the Hawkeyes have become more competitive lately on the boards.

"We've got to help the bigs as much as we can,'' Perkins said.

Iowa is 18-0 this season when it out-rebounds its opponents and is 4-9 when it is beaten on the boards.

4.The real bottom line

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery began his postgame news conference with a mention of the tornadoes in central and southwestern Iowa that killed seven people on Saturday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Winterset and that area,'' McCaffery said. "The Hawkeye family is with them. ... The games, the wins and losses, they don't compare to what those people are going through. We're with them in this difficult time.''

5. The flip side

Sunday's win, following Nebraska' unexpected upset of first-place Wisconsin earlier in the day, gave Illinois a chance to celebrate something coach Brad Underwood considered only a dream when he took over five years.

"Five years ago, I was wondering if we would ever get out of the Wednesday game. We weren't even close,'' Underwood said, referencing the day the four lowest seeds begin play in the Big Ten tournament.

Illinois won't have to worry about that this season, earning the top seed with its win over Iowa but the Fighting Illini have made a steady progression to the top of the league standings.

Reflecting back, Underwood continued, "I don't mean to sound trivial but gosh darn, winning is hard wherever you're at. I've been very fortunate. I believe in what we do. This one means something because I know where it was. This one's got a little different feel. As much as I wanted to win those first couple years, it was not happening. This is special.''

