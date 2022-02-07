The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Gophers

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 71-59 victory over Minnesota on Sunday:

1. The shuffle

Iowa changed its lineup for the first time in 14 games Sunday when Tony Perkins replaced Joe Toussaint in the opening backcourt.

Coach Fran McCaffery said he was contemplating a change prior to last week's postponed game at Ohio State, saying Iowa needed better ball movement.

With McCaffery absent after testing positive for COVID on Friday, acting head coach Billy Taylor implemented the lineup change against Minnesota.

He said it was a staff decision made last week and one that wasn't taken lightly.

"I know it's difficult for Joe. He's started all year and we need him. One of the things we said in the locker room afterward was that this is a team that has responded with different lineups,'' Taylor said.

"Today, Ahron (Ulis) was kind of the hero for his defensive effort, but we're going to need Joe Toussaint. We're going to need Ahron (Ulis) and we're gong to need Tony Perkins. We're going to need all of those guys.''

Ulis' defensive work allowed him to see the most minutes of the three, on the court for 21 minutes. Perkins played 18 and Toussaint as on the court for just under six minutes.

Toussaint matched Ulis' team-leading two steals and dished out one assist but missed the only shot he attempted, the second straight game and the third time this season he did not score.

2. The voice

He's worked over 400 games as a head coach during stops at Lehigh, Ball State and Belmont Abbey, but Sunday was a different day on the job for Taylor.

It marked the first time in his career he had coached a team to a win over a Big Ten opponent, but more significantly he was able to keep the Hawkeyes together in Fran McCaffery's absence.

"I wouldn't be sitting here at this table, at this podium, if weren't for the influence Fran McCaffery has had on my career. He means so much to me in terms of his mentorship over the course of 30-plus years. He's been a teacher to me. He's advocated for me in my career,'' Taylor said.

"I'm just incredibly humbled by the opportunity to be here in this position and lead the Hawkeyes to a victory.''

3. The other coach

Fran McCaffery may have been watching from home, but one McCaffery was actively coaching as the Hawkeyes' worked toward ending a two-game losing streak.

Sidelined because of an arm contusion he suffered a week earlier, senior Connor McCaffery was active in huddles during timeouts and spent time during the game talking with teammates.

"He's such a great leader,'' sophomore forward Keegan Murray said. "With coach McCaffery gone, it was great for Connor to step up and give his input. It really benefited the guys that he's normally out there playing with on a daily basis.''

Taylor welcomed the input and will welcome Connor McCaffery's return to the court.

"He's not quite ready yet, but been such a good leader for us, has such a great understanding of the game and basketball IQ, he helped us,'' Taylor said. "His mother might not feel the same way, but I feel like he would be a tremendous coach some day if he wanted to pursue that.''

4. The both ends of the floor

Murray got things done on both ends of the court while recording his team-leading sixth double-double of the year.

The sophomore led Iowa with 24 points, the 14th time this season he has put 20 or more on the board, and the 15 rebounds her grabbed against Minnesota were the second most he has had in his Iowa career. Murray grabbed 21 against North Carolina Central on Nov. 16.

5. The flip side

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson felt like Sunday's game was "a tale of two halves.''

He was generally pleased with the Golden Gophers' first-half work versus Iowa but felt his team was unable to match the defensive intensity the Hawkeyes brought to the court over the final 20 minutes.

"They had us on our heels,'' Johnson said, saying his team lacked the focus and physical play needed in the second half to deny Iowa a season sweep over a Minnesota team that is now in its second four-game losing streak in conference play.

