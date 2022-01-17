 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Gophers
The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Gophers

Iowa Minnesota Basketball

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) rises for a shot over Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) during Sunday's Big Ten Conference game in Minneapolis. Murray's late 3-pointer helped Iowa hold on for an 81-71 victory.

Five thoughts to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 81-71 win at Minnesota:

1. The moment

In the nick of time, Keegan Murray had a special moment Sunday.

His 3-point basket with 59 seconds remaining not only beat the shot clock buzzer by three seconds, it beat Minnesota.

It was the type of game-defining moment that you would expect from a leader.

It was the type of moment Murray was ready for.

After not touching the ball on several previous trips down the ball, Murray called for the ball and Tony Perkins delivered it to the sophomore at the top of the key.

With a defender heading his way, Murray knocked down the shot that gave Iowa a 77-71 lead and spoiled the Golden Gophers' upset hopes.

"I just feel like as leader, I need to get the ball more late in the game, take control late in the game,'' Murray said.

He demonstrated Sunday that he was ready for the moment.

2. The view from the court

Murray's 3-point basket, the only one he hit in three attempts and one of just five Iowa scored in 22 tries, allowed the nation's scoring leader to complete a 25-point game.

Guard Jordan Bohannon likes what he has seen as Murray has emerged as the Hawkeyes' go-to player this season.

"When he's going, our team is going,'' Bohannon said. "It's been a lot of fun to watch him grow as a player and as an individual. He continues to show the nation why he's one of the best players in the country.''

3. The big man

Filip Rebraca turned in another solid all-around performance, scoring 12 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and sharing the team lead with three steals and two blocks.

Rebraca split his rebounds between the offensive and defensive glass, helping the Hawkeyes build a 17-3 edge in second-chance points.

"There's no reason he shouldn't play like that every night,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He's gaining confidence in every day. He's trying so hard to be part of a winning team that he doesn't think of himself enough.''

4. Road ready

Iowa reached the midpoint of a stretch of schedule that includes four games in 10 days with its 81-71 win at Minnesota.

The win was the second in four days for Iowa, a solid follow-up to Thursday's win over Indiana at home.

The Hawkeyes were active throughout most of Sunday's win over the Golden Gophers, reflected in the team's rebounding and steals totals.

Iowa out-rebounded Minnesota 40-31, an effort led by 12 boards from Rebraca and 10 from Keegan Murray, and recorded 10 steals.

Rebraca and Bohannon led the way with three steals apiece, helping Iowa total 25 steals in its last two games. That matches the Hawkeyes total number of steals in its first four Big Ten games.

While Iowa wasn't able to hold onto the 23-point lead it had in the second half against the Golden Gophers, the double-digit road win was one to savor.

"It's very rare you're going to see a team win by 20 on the road in the Big Ten,'' Bohannon said. "It took all of us to get a double-digit win today.''

5. The flip side

With only eight players in uniform, the Golden Gophers didn't have a lot of room for error and falling behind by 23 points wasn't part of the plan.

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson was a bit surprised by the success the Golden Gophers had against Iowa when they shifted to a zone defense in the second half.

The result was a 31-11 run that pulled Minnesota as close as 74-71 before Iowa pulled away in the final minute.

"We knew if the game got into the 80s it was going to be tough,'' Johnson said. "I thought maybe our (zone) defense would slow them down. It's the chess game, but it ended up working out for us. To my surprise it froze them a little bit and gave us some energy.''

