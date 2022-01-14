The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Hoosiers

Five thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night:
1. The defining stretch
Iowa's depth made a difference in the second half.
The Hawkeyes used good leadership from Connor McCaffery, a run of six points from Tony Perkins and good floor play from Ahron Ulis during a stretch midway through the half that moved Iowa ahead to stay.
"That's the kind of team we are,'' coach Fran McCaffery said. "... Those guys come in and impact the game. Connor with his toughness, Tony with his good offensive aggressiveness an Ahron with his steady play there for a bit were what we needed then.''
McCaffery said those types of contributions matter in Big Ten play.
"Everybody's good. When you look at this league, if you don't have that toughness and can't execute down the stretch you're going to have a hard time winning close games,'' he said.
2. The decision
Foul trouble left Iowa coach Fran McCaffery with some difficult decisions in the first half.
Filip Rebraca, Keegan Murray and Josh Ogundele each picked up two fouls while trying to defend the Hoosiers and when Iowa's offense stagnated late in the half, McCaffery found himself contemplating a tough coaching call.
Typically, a second foul in the first half results in Iowa players spending the rest of the half on the bench.
But what about Murray, the nation's leading scorer.
"We were struggling at the end of the first half. Do I put him back in? I just didn't want to get handcuffed,'' McCaffery said.
McCaffery did put Rebraca back on the court for a few minutes at the end of the half but opted to keep Murray on the bench until after halftime.
Murray played just under 10-and-a-half minutes and had six of his 12 points in the first half, but returned in the second and quickly set an offensive tone which led Iowa to outscore the Hoosiers 42-26 over the final 20 minutes.
Four of his six points after the break came in the first two minutes.
"He was really good in the second half with everything he did,'' McCaffery said.
3. The turnover tally
The 23 turnovers Iowa forced on Thursday tied for the second most by a Hawkeye opponent this season.
Western Michigan turned the ball over 24 times against Iowa and Portland State also gave the ball away on 23 occasions.
Thursday's effort helped Iowa improve to 10-1 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.
4. The milestone
Jordan Bohannon reached a milestone Thursday when he hit the 400th 3-point basket of his career.
He knocked that shot down with 14 minutes, 6 seconds to go in the opening half.
Bohannon became one of 20 players in NCAA history and the fifth from a power-five conference to make 400 3-point baskets during a career.
The senior finished with 11 points and an assist in the win.
5. The other perspective
Indiana coach Mike Woodson cut to the chase in his postgame radio comments.
"We played a great first half and an awful second half,'' Woodson said. "We have to put two halves together to win on the road.''
Woodson was disappointed with the Hoosiers' inability to handle Iowa's zone defense.
"We know the Iowa zone is what they do. We didn't handle it,'' Woodson said, pointing to his team's 23 turnovers.
That total was three high of a season high for Indiana.
"Rob (Phinisee) and X (Xavier Johnson) didn't handle it well at all. They had eight turnovers between the two of them. We can't have that kind of play out front. We have to get better in that area.''