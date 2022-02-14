The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Huskers

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 98-75 win over Nebraska on Sunday:

1. The full game

Iowa's leading rebounder Sunday wasn't Filip Rebraca.

It wasn't somebody named Murray or McCaffery.

Iowa's leading rebounder Sunday was freshman Payton Sandfort.

He grabbed six of his team-leading eight rebounds during the second half to complement the 12 points he put on the board.

"It's been an underrated part of my game that nobody really notices,'' Sandfort said. "But I take a lot of pride in that part of the game.''

It's something Sandfort said he has spent countless hours working on with his grandfather, longtime Iowa prep coach Bo Larson.

"It's something I've worked hard at to get better. I'm not just a shooter,'' Sandfort said.

2. The defensive difference

While Keegan Murray was busy piling up points during the first half, Joe Toussaint was helping Iowa play winning basketball on both ends of the court.

Toussaint recorded three steals and dished out three assists in just under nine minutes of action off the bench in the first half. His quickness on the defensive end also helped the Hawkeyes limit the Cornhuskers to 31 percent shooting over the first 20 minutes.

"His defense and his activity during that stretch was really impactful,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He's always giving us everything he has everyday, not just on the court.''

3. The day

Keegan Murray's career-high 37 points marked the fourth time this season the sophomore forward has topped 30 points, something that has never been accomplished before by an Iowa underclassman.

Murray collected 35 points in a neutral-site win over Utah State, a home win over Maryland and had 30 in a road win at Maryland last week prior to hitting 15-of-21 shots Sunday.

Only two men's players have scored more points in a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena than the 37 Murray scored on Sunday.

Brian Quinnett of Washington State scored 45 in game there in 1986 and Luka Garza had a 40-point game at home in 2020.

For the season, Murray has topped 20 points in 16 of Iowa's games and his 11 games of 25 points or more are the most by any player in NCAA Division I basketball this season.

4. The family

One of the more emotional moments of the Iowa season took place during a timeout in the first half.

Margaret McCaffery, the wife of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, was presented the St. George Award from the American Cancer Society for her volunteer work with the organization.

The award is one of the highest volunteer recognition honors presented by organization that McCaffery has been involved with for years, sitting on its national board of directors in addition to her work with the Coaches vs. Cancer program and a lead role in establishing a new Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program in Iowa City.

After she was presented the award, coach Fran McCaffery and the couples two sons on the Iowa team, Connor and Patrick, left the huddle to share hugs with an emotional Margaret McCaffery.

"She has devoted countless hours to an organization that really been there for our family,'' Fran McCaffery said. "Really proud of her.''

5. The flip side

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg liked the way his team started Sunday. He wasn't as enthused about the final 30 minutes.

"Early on, we were doing things we needed to do,'' he said referencing a short-lived 15-11 lead that Keegan Murray erased in less than a minute.

The Cornhuskers turned the ball over three times and missed shots on five possessions as Iowa took control of the game.

Hoiberg said his team "panicked'' during that stretch, getting away from the patience its showed in building its early lead.

"We tried to get it all back at once. You can't do that,'' Hoiberg said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.