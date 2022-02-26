The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Huskers

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 88-78 win at Nebraska on Friday night:

1. The marksman

Connor McCaffery can no longer be an afterthought in the defensive game plan for Iowa opponents.

The senior is playing like one, hitting all three of the 3-point shots he attempted at Nebraska to continue to a string of solid work from beyond the 3-point arc.

He has hit his last six attempts from 3-point range over Iowa's last three games and 11 of the 18 looks he has taken from behind the line in his last seven games.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he is proud of the contributions Connor McCaffery is making.

"He is so well respected in that locker room. Young guys love him and he is really good for them. To see him feeling better physically and producing the way he is capable of, I think it was really important to him and to Jordan Bohannon in particular that we take this team to the NCAA tournament,'' Fran McCaffery said.

"Everybody expects a big dip when you lose the national player of the year and another NBA player and these guys said, 'We'll be fine.' We have work to do still, but Connor is right in the middle of it and I could not be more proud.''

McCaffery's 11-point game marked his second double-digit effort of the season.

2. The big night

Tony Perkins' career-high 20-point performance began with a pair of first-half baskets, including a 3-pointer in a second-chance situation that was needed and came as part of an 8-of-10 effort from the field by the sophomore who hadn't scored in double figures in 19 games.

"I am really proud of him. He had five early and then went to the bench. ... I started him in the second half and I thought his aggressiveness both on the glass, driving the ball, pull-up jumpers was good. It was great to see him knock in two threes and play with that kind of confidence,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Perkins also matched a career high with five rebounds.

"That is the kind of team we have. Any given night you do not know who is going to do what,'' McCaffery said. "You think about Kris Murray in the first half, he was pretty much non-existent and was a dominant player in the second half. That says a lot about our team.''

3. The unsung heroes

Keegan Murray put 37 on the boards against Nebraska in Iowa's 98-75 win over the Cornhuskers earlier this month.

The Hawkeyes took a different and more balanced road to victory in earning their first win in Lincoln since 2015.

Six players finished in double figures, led by Perkins' 20-point effort.

He was joined by Jordan Bohannon, Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery in finishing above their season scoring averages.

Perkins entered the game averaging 6.1 points and McCaffery averaged 1.8 points before putting 11 on the board, hitting all three shots he attempted from the field as part of a 50-percent shooting performance by Iowa.

"Guys that we were OK with shooting stung us tonight,'' Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said following the game.

4. The numbers

Iowa continued some statistical trends in Friday's victory.

The Hawkeyes connected on 31-of-62 shots from the field to move to 10-0 on the season when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Iowa out-rebounded Nebraska 35-29 and is now 17-0 on the season when beating its opponent on the boards.

The Hawkeyes also moved to 16-2 on the season when scoring 80 or points. Iowa is 4-6 when it does not reach that 80-point threshold.

Friday's win was the Hawkeyes' 10th in Big Ten play this season, marking the seventh time in eight years that Iowa has won at least 10 conference games.

5. The flip side

Iowa finished with a 12-6 edge on the offensive boards and a 19-5 advantage in second-chance points.

That, from the perspective of Hoiberg, was the difference.

"They've been very good and very effective in creating second-chance opportunities,'' Hoiberg said. "When you give them that many extra chances, they're going to sting you because of how high powered their offense is. You've got to find a way to finish off the possession.''

Hoiberg was asked about Iowa's 11-0 run in the second half, a sequence where the Cornhuskers missed four shots and turned the ball over three times.

"You can't turn it over and you can't give them extra bullets,'' he said. "... I thought our first-half energy was off the charts. We went out and really guarded. For the most part until the last minute and a half, we had a nice lead.''

