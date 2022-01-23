The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 68-51 victory over Penn State on Saturday:
1. The doubts
After watching Jordan Bohannon hit on just 4-of-18 3-point shots in games earlier in the week against Minnesota and Rutgers, Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw pulled Bohannon into his office Saturday.
Speraw didn't say a lot, instead showed Bohannon video of him knocking down big shot after big shot for Iowa over the past few seasons, a reminder of what he was capable of doing.
"This is probably the first time in my career where I kind of doubted myself,'' Bohannon said. "Against Minnesota and Rutgers, I was getting the ball late in the shot clock and I wasn't my normal self.''
As he watched the video Saturday, he saw a player compete with a little cockiness and some swagger, a reminder of what his game is about.
"I need to get back to that because that's myself,'' Bohannon said. "I haven't been myself these past couple games. I want this final year of mine - because this team is really special - to be special.''
Bohannon responded with an 11-point game against the Nittany Lions, connecting on 3-of-7 shots from 3-point range, the first time in five games he has had three 3-pointers in a game.
2. The defensive difference
After allowing opponents to shoot 50 percent or better in three straight games, Iowa has toughened its defensive effort in its past two games.
Rutgers shot just 31 percent against the Hawkeyes on Wednesday and Penn State hit just 33 percent of it shots on Saturday.
Iowa forward Kris Murray said that isn't a coincidence.
"Our defensive intensity has been a lot better the last few games,'' Murray said. "We try to feed off of getting stops. so when we get more and more in a row we all stay connected.''
3. The starter
Patrick McCaffery played a big role in helping the Hawkeyes get off to a fast start Saturday.
The sophomore forward scored eight of his 11 points in the first six minutes of the game, providing Iowa with more than just an early offensive lift.
His spark helped take the pressure off of teammates.
"We jumped up 10-2 and he scored eight quick ones, really being aggressive,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "That takes some of the pressure off of (Bohannon, Keegan Murray and Kris Murray) when he comes in like that. Filip (Rebraca) shoots 4-for-5, everybody that came in really affected the game.''
4. The oddity
Iowa reached double digits for the sixth time this season with 10 3-point baskets Saturday, but Keegan Murray got off to an 0-of-6 start from behind the arc before hitting a critical 3-pointer to help finish off the Nittany Lions.
That confidence from the nation's second-leading scorer didn't go unnoticed.
"It's crazy that he was able to do that because he was just off a little bit,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "I thought the threes that he took were good shots. I don't think he forced anything. He typically doesn't force anything. That's not how he plays.''
But when it was time to deliver, Murray did to finish off a 15-point game.
"He didn't hesitate on that one,'' McCaffery said. "Just drilled it. I think that was the dagger.''
5. The flip side
Iowa and Penn State will see each other again next week. The Hawkeyes visit the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 31, a week from Monday.
The Nittany Lions will visit Indiana on Wednesday first, one challenge after another from the perspective of first-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry.
"The Big Ten is unforgiving. Nobody is feeling sorry for us,'' Shrewsberry said, saying his team must learn from what transpired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena if it hopes to salvage a split of the season series.