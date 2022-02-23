The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Spartans

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 86-60 win over Michigan State on Tuesday night:

1. The finisher

While Keegan Murray continues to do what he's done -- help Iowa get off to fast starts with strong first halves -- Kris Murray has embraced his role as the finisher.

He's coming in off the bench and producing as needed.

Kris Murray enjoyed another productive performance against Michigan State on Tuesday, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and grabbing three rebounds in just under 17 minutes of action.

The effort was a follow-up to an 11-point outing that included a team-leading eight rebounds at Ohio State and marked the third double-digit scoring effort in four games for the sophomore.

He said following Tuesday's win that he has no issues being a valuable sixth man for Iowa.

"I like it because it helps us keep the same intensity as the first group,'' Kris Murray said. "There's no let-up at all from the first group to the second group.''

2. The honors

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo left Carver-Hawkeye Arena touting Keegan Murray as deserving of Big Ten player of the year honors and Fran McCaffery as the Big Ten coach of the year.

Murray finished with a game-high 28 points, hitting 10-of-15 shots and knocking down six free throws in seven attempts as part of Iowa's 18-of-20 effort at the line.

"You've got to give Keegan Murray credit. I thought a couple of his first several shots were decently defended,'' Izzo said. "He was unbelievable, as good as any player as I've seen in the league in a while.''

He credited Murray and Iowa coaches with helping the sophomore make the strides he has made this season.

"When you start talking about player of the year, and you start talking about coach of the year, I think they might reside in Iowa City,'' Izzo said. "I thought Fran has done a great job with his team. He just keeps reeling people in there and they do a good job of just keeping the pressure on you.''

3. The showboater

Iowa players didn't have the chance to watch ceremonies before or during halftime of Tuesday's game when the jerseys of former Hawkeyes Charles Darling, Roy Marble and Murray Wier were retired and the jersey number of two-time national player of the year Luka Garza was retired.

Devyn Marble, the son of Roy Marble, Garza were acknowledged during the season half by Keegan Murray as they watched from courtside seats.

Murray went in for a basket and was fouled. He turned to Garza and Marble, flexed and nodded his head.

"I just felt like that was kind of a momentum-changing play,'' Murray said. "And I knew were Luka was sitting and just seeing him back at Carver is just real good to see. I just gave him a little head nod because he's a showboater, too. He flexes and stuff like that so I just wanted to resemble him a little bit.''

4. The rarity

Iowa's 26-point victory over Michigan State in the only regular-season meeting between the teams follows a 30-point win at Michigan State in the second meeting between the Hawkeyes and Spartans a year ago.

The 26-point win was the largest margin of victory Iowa has enjoyed over Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since winning an 83-47 game in 1996.

It was also the Hawkeyes' third straight win over the Spartans, something that had not happened since the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

Iowa's victory was its 500th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Hawkeyes have an all-time record of 500-151 since the the doors opened in 1983.

The win also delayed a milestone for Izzo. He has won 661 games since replacing Jud Heathcote as Michigan State's coach in 1995, one shy of the Big Ten record for most overall wins at a Big Ten school by a coach with at least 10 years in the conference.

Bob Knight owns that record at 662, with Izzo in second at 661. Gene Keady of Purdue at 512, Heathcote at 430 and Illinois' Lou Henson at 421 round out the top five.

Knight, who coached at Indiana from 1972-2000, owns the record for conference wins at 353. Izzo is second at 320.

5. The flip side

While Izzo heaped praise on the Hawkeyes, he also realizes that his own team needs a late-season fix after losing for the fifth time in six games.

The Spartans woke up Wednesday morning sharing sixth place in the Big Ten with the Hawkeyes at 9-7.

"It's been a struggle. Our two shooting guards that are two shooters went 2-for-18. I don't know how you get any assists when you're a point guard,'' Izzo said, referencing the struggles of Gabe Brown and Max Christie.

Izzo left Carver-Hawkeye Arena promising change, but offered few details.

"That'll be none of your business until you see it,'' he said.

