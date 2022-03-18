The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Spiders

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 67-63 loss to Richmond in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament:

1. The plan

Dealing with Keegan Murray was only part of the issues Richmond coach Chris Mooney knew his team would face when it lined up against Iowa.

He knew the Spiders could not afford to let Jordan Bohannon get much going if his team was going to have a chance to win.

That task fell on the shoulders of Jacob Gilyard, one of six Richmond players who opted to return this season and take advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA offered to all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5-foot-9 senior delivered.

He limited Bohannon to six points and 2-of-8 shooting including a tone-setting 0-for-3 start in the first half.

"I thought that Jacob not only played a tremendous game offensively and controlling the game, but he guarded Bohannon the whole time,'' Mooney said. "One time we were mismatched in transition and he was able to get a three and another time he got a three while Jacob was guarding him, but that was really the only one.''

Bohannon was emotional as he reflected on his career and his sixth season, saying he put his "heart and soul'' into this year's team without any concern for his personal statistics.

"That's somebody who takes great pride in wearing that jersey,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "His leadership, his mental toughness, it epitomizes what a true competitor is, and he came here to make a difference.''

2. The reality

Connor McCaffery got it right.

The only team that goes home happy from the NCAA tourney is the one standing on ladders clipping down nets at the Final Four.

Over time, the big picture becomes clearer once the short-term haze from a season-ending loss lifts.

That doesn't make it feel any better at the moment.

"Couldn't be feeling worse,'' Connor McCaffery said. "There's only one team that's going to end on a win, but this is probably the worst game we played all year and I don't think it's close. So, it's definitely not a good feeling in the stomach right now.''

Iowa, which flirted with nearly two points per possession a week earlier during its opener in the Big Ten tournament, averaged 0.9 points per possession and coughed up the ball seven times in the first half as it positioned itself for a game-long struggle versus the Spiders.

Combine that with 36.4-percent shooting and it's easy understand why stomachs were churning.

Connor McCaffery has another year of eligibility available to him if he chooses to use it. Fran McCaffery said those discussions have not yet taken place.

3. The streak

Thursday's loss extended one streak this year's Iowa team hoped to end.

The Hawkeyes haven't reached the second weekend of the NCAA tourney since 1999 when Tom Davis' final team reached the Sweet 16.

Nine Iowa teams have played NCAA tourney games since that time and five have been in a spot to move beyond the round of 32 but none have been successful.

Coach Fran McCaffery shares in the frustration those teams and this year's team felt.

"It's not what I want. I want what they want. I want them to experience it,'' the 12th-year Iowa coach said. "That's where I'm coming from. I'm just disappointed for them because they came a long way.''

Iowa won 26 games, a number topped by the 30 games the Hawkeyes won during the 1986-87 season.

The Hawkeyes, picked eighth or ninth in most Big Ten presason polls, finished with the program's ninth upper-division finish in the conference in 10 years and won Iowa's first Big Ten tourney title since 2006 last weekend as a fifth seed.

4. The back to work

While others have mentioned Keegan Murray as potential lottery pick in this year's draft, the all-American has let others talk.

Although it seems likely that he may have played his final game in a Hawkeye uniform against Richmond, shortly after Thursday's game he mentioned the future in different terms.

"I think for us it's really just on to next year,'' Murray said. "Go through the offseason again, get better. We put our stamp on this program, I feel like, positively, so it's just going into the offseason and work.''

Murray finished with 21 points against the Spiders, his 26th game of 20 or more points this season.

5. The flip side

Mooney said he wasn't surprised that his team was able to match up with the Hawkeyes as well as they did.

Knowing the experience the Spiders brought to the court and team's recent level of play while winning the Atlantic-10 tourney, Mooney felt Richmond was well positioned to compete against Iowa.

"I think the world of Iowa, of Fran (McCaffery). They just won a Big Ten championship, but when you go out there, when we take the floor I don't see anybody that can guard Jacob (Gilyard),'' Mooney said.

The senior guard from Kansas City, Mo., played that way, hitting 8-of-15 shots including four of his seven attempts from 3-point range. At 5-foot-9, he also grabbed six rebounds and dished out a game-high six assists.

"I felt like Tyler (Burton) could have a big game, Grant (Golden) could have a big game. Once you get past the conference name or the size of the school or whatever, you're just playing and you start to focus on the Xs and Os.''

Burton helped Richmond start quickly on his way to a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds but collecting 14 of those points in the opening half.

