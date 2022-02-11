The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Terrapins

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 110-87 victory over Maryland on Thursday night:

1. The comfort zone

Thursday's performance illustrated why Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has stuck with Jordan Bohannon despite some shooting struggles this season.

The Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-point field goals is definitely back in a more comfortable role at the point of the Hawkeyes' attack, something he acknowledged following his 30-point effort against the Terrapins.

"Point guard's really the place where I've been the last five or six years at Iowa,'' Bohannon said in a postgame interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

"When I was able to move back there and get some transition threes going (on Sunday against Minnesota) and get my confidence back, I was able to play a little more like myself.''

The move was made to put the ball in Bohannon's hands more frequently and facilitate better ball movement while creating better spacing. All of that has happened in Iowa's last two games.

Bohannon matched a season high with five assists in the game while knocking down a school-record 10 3-point shots on 16 attempts.

His 3-point total set an Xfinity Center record and is tied for second on the Big Ten's all-time single game list. His 16 attempts equaled a career high set in 2020 against North Carolina.

2. The climb

With his work, Bohannon continued to climb several charts.

His 30-point game, which equaled his career best set in 2017 against UAB, allowed Bohannon to continue his rise on Iowa's all-time scoring charts.

With his second 3-point basket in the opening half, Bohannon passed Aaron White to move into third on Iowa's career scoring list. He has now has 1,884 points and trails only Luka Garza and Roy Marble in Hawkeye history.

Bohannon also continued to climb the NCAA's career 3-point charts. He now sits in 12th with 421 during his career.

3. The return

After playing just six minutes Sunday against Minnesota, Joe Toussaint helped Iowa deal with the quickness of Maryland's Fatts Russell.

Toussaint played nearly 18 minutes off the bench, finished with five points, five assists and one steal in addition to giving the Hawkeyes a quality defensive effort on Russell.

Iowa needed the 21-game starter's quickness to counter what Russell brought to the table for the Terps. Russell finished with a career-high 20 points, but nine came on three 3-pointers in the final minutes after reserves had taken over for the Hawkeyes.

4. The superlatives

While Jordan Bohannon caught attention with his work on the perimeter, Keegan Murray continued to do his thing.

He finished with 30 points as well, the third time this season the sophomore has reached that plateau. Murray, who scored 35 in Iowa's first game against Maryland, has now topped 25 points an NCAA-leading 10 times this season.

It all came as part of a game full of superlatives for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes' 110 points were the most scored by the Hawkeyes in a Big Ten game since scoring 116 against Northwestern on Feb. 9, 1995 and Iowa's 57 first-half points were the most for the Hawkeyes since putting 63 on the board against Alabama State on Nov. 18 earlier this season.

The Hawkeyes knocked down a school-record 20 3-point baskets in that win over Alabama State, one more than Iowa collected on Thursday. The 19 3-pointers were the most ever for the Hawkeyes against a Big Ten team, three more than Iowa hit against Maryland on Feb. 25, 2017.

5. The flip side

Maryland coach Danny Manning said his team simply let Iowa get to comfortable on offense.

"We didn't come out and disrupt their top guys on offense,'' Manning said following Thursday's game. "We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to get ready now to go play one of the top teams in the country on Sunday in Purdue. That's the great thing with this league. There is always another chance to go get a quality win.''

Manning said the Terrapins allowed Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray to get into too much of a rhythm.

"They got very comfortable shooting the ball,'' Manning said. "Our offensive numbers in the first half were not bad, but we didn't do enough to disrupt them on offense. They got very comfortable.''

Iowa's 60 percent shooting in the game was its best since shooting that same percentage in a win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 29, 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.