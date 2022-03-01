The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 82-61 victory over Northwestern:

1. The shots

Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Austin Ash enjoyed their senior moments Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The only seniors in uniform for the Hawkeyes combined for 38 points and each hit a 3-pointer for the final field goals of their careers at home but he wasn't the only senior knocking down shots.

Senior student manager John Devlin buried a halfcourt court shot during a media timeout with 3 minutes, 53 seconds left in the game.

"It was almost like an open gym,'' Bohannon said.

Connor McCaffery said Devlin frequently joined Hawkeyes and other managers in taking the long-range shots once practice ended.

"I thought he would probably come up short, but the adrenaline must have kicked in,'' he suggested.

With Iowa leading 78-50, all eyes were on Devlin including those in the Hawkeye huddle.

As the regular contest goes, Devlin had 30 seconds to deliver. His first attempt hit high and hard off the glass but his second was nothing but sweet net.

Iowa players surrounded him to celebrate as the crowd went crazy and coach Fran McCaffery was waiting with a chest bump and hug.

All three senior players talked about the hard work the student managers put in behind the scenes and welcomed the chance for Devlin to get his moment in the spotlight.

"He's a great guy,'' Fran McCaffery said.

Devlin is a participant in the university's REACH program, which stands for Realizing Educational and Career Hopes.

The certificate program offered by the UI College of Education is designed for students with intellectual, cognitive and learning disabilities. Devlin's story was detailed in a 2020 episode of the Big Ten Network's "The Journey.''

He knocked down a half-court shot in that production as well, only this one played out in front of an appreciative crowd.

2. The aftermath

Iowa seniors returned the court at Carver-Hawkeye long after the crowd had filed out, joining family members for a few photos and a few instant memories.

But, the season continues as Bohannon pointed out.

"A lot of people were saying it was a great career when I was walking off the court, but there is still a lot left here,'' Bohannon said. "We have a lot of games to be played and a lot of memories still left to be made. I came back (this season) to try to get this team to places that no one thought we could be.''

That journey continues Thursday at Michigan and Sunday at Illinois, the last regular-season stops on the Hawkeyes' 2021-22 tour before the Big Ten tourney begins.

3. The leader

Keegan Murray needed only 31 minutes to pile up his 26 points and 18 rebounds on Monday.

The Iowa sophomore, the potential NBA draft lottery pick who has been mum about whether he was playing his final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, had left an impression on Northwestern coach Chris Collins long before tipoff.

"He's so unique, he does everything,'' Collins said. "I don't know what kind of player you put on him. He gets out in transition and he runs. He makes threes. He drives you from the perimeter and he posts mismatches inside. And, he's a monster on the glass. Other than that, he stinks.''

Collins said that with a smile on his face, recalling being recruited by Iowa at the same time Keegan Murray's father, Kenyon, was being recruited by the Hawkeyes.

4. The numbers

Iowa helped itself by limiting Northwestern to 17 first-half points. That's the fewest the Hawkeyes have allowed in a Big Ten game since holding Nebraska to 16 points in the opening half of a game on Feb. 22, 2015.

A few other numbers of note...

Murray continued to climb Iowa's single-season scoring charts Monday. His 26 points against the Wildcats allowed him to climb five spots into sixth. He now has 653 points this season.

Bohannon also continued to climb on the NCAA's career 3-point charts. Bohannon hit four against the Wildcats, moving him into a tie for sixth place in college hoops history with 435 3-point baskets. That total is the second highest among players from power-five conferences, trailing only the 457 hit by Duke's J.J. Reddick.

Monday's victory was Iowa's 15th of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the third time in coach Fran McCaffery's 12 seasons Iowa has won 15 home games.

It was also Iowa's seventh victory in February, the most February wins for the Hawkeyes since winning eight games during that month in 1981.

5. The flipside

Northwestern has struggled throughout much of the season, but Collins said a flu bug that impacted a number of players made things even more challenging.

Boo Buie, one of the top guards in the Big Ten, played just six minutes. Starters Robbie Beran and Julian Roper were in the game for just eight and nine minutes.

"We had a couple of guys who tried to gut it out, which I appreciate, but our energy just wasn't there,'' Collins said. "That's not a good recipe when you play Iowa. You have to energy. You have to have pop. You've got to be able to run, especially playing them here.''

