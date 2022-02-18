The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Wolverines

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 84-79 loss to Michigan on Thursday night:

1. The quick shot

If it looked like Jordan Bohannon took a quick shot from just beyond the mid-court line in the final seconds, it's because he did.

The senior was trying to draw a foul call.

"It was pretty obvious. The whole Michigan bench was yelling, 'Foul' and (Eli) Brooks was screaming 'Foul' right in front of the ref when he went to snap at me with the ball,'' Bohannon said. "I mean it was pretty obvious that he was trying to foul me. I threw up a shot, but for some reason the whistle has not been on our side this year.''

Michigan coach Juwan Howard acknowledged what Bohannon was hearing. He said the Wolverines did plan to foul.

What he wasn't counting on was that Eli Brooks, the player who was supposed to foul, slipped and never got to Bohannon.

"My guy slipped,'' Howard said. "We work on fouling, but he slipped. I asked Eli why he didn't foul him. He told me, 'I slipped, coach.'"

2. The 'brain fart'

Instincts got the better of Howard early in the second half when he picked up a bizarre technical foul.

Iowa's Connor McCaffery had thrown a pass which hit the Wolverines' Moussa Diabate in the foot. The ball took a quick turn toward the Michigan sideline with McCaffery in hot pursuit.

Howard saw the ball coming and picked it up and tried to hand it to McCaffery as the official blew the play dead.

Realizing his mistake of picking up a live ball, Howard briefly put his head in his hands and then apologized to McCaffery and the officials.

The referees assessed a Class B technical and Iowa was awarded one free throw, which Jordan Bohannon hit to break a 41-41 tie, and possession of the ball.

"I had a brain fart,'' Howard said. "As the ball was rolling, just my instincts. I think I'm being helpful. I go and pick up the ball and I'm thinking, 'One of their players knocked it out and they may have touched it, but I wasn't locked in like I should have. I picked it up and it ended up being a technical.''

Howard apologized to team following the game.

"That one's on me,'' he said.

3. The lengthy problem

Iowa's biggest problem against Michigan was coping with the Wolverines' length on both ends of the floor.

The Hawkeyes frequently tried to double team 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson and were reasonable effective in slowing him down, but his smooth passing ability out of the post area created all sorts of nightmares for Iowa.

Dickinson recorded seven assists, many which facilitated wide open looks for his teammates.

Moussa Diabate was primary beneficiary.

6-11 freshman forward went 12-for-15 from the field and nearly doubled his previous career high of 15 with a 28-point performance.

"It's a problem for whoever plays them,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "It's an advantage they have, especially when your 6-11 man (Diabate) is so athletic. He's really not a four man. He's a small forward, but he's got length and Dickinson is a willing passer and always has been, even when I watched him in high school.''

McCaffery said he felt that when Iowa did double down on Dickinson, the Hawkeyes didn't pursue him aggressively enough.

"We've got to work on that,'' he said.

4. The whistle blower

Bohannon didn't end his criticism of the officiating by offering his thoughts on the lack of a last-second call that would have given Iowa a chance to go to the line and hit three free throws in a three-point game.

The senior emphasized that officiating did not cost Iowa the game, but did offer his perspective on calls at times throughout the season.

"It's been pretty obvious in a couple games it's been pretty bad,'' Bohannon said. "It's really unfortunate. Obviously, that's not the reason why we lost. We got down, but when it is pretty blatant like that, it's something that should be called an it's pretty obvious.''

5. The misses

Michigan's defense and size had something to do with it, but Iowa's offense wasn't itself Thursday.

The Hawkeyes missed 10 lay-ups, three dunks and missed six of their 12 second-half free throw attempts.

Iowa entered the game hitting lay-ups and dunks at a 65-percent pace for the season. Thursday, they went successful on 16 of the 29 they attempted. That nearly 10-percent drop in those shots and an overall 13-of-20 touch at the line - also a 10-percent drop from Iowa's season average of 75.8 percent - made a big difference in a game decided by five points.

