The finishing five: Iowa and Maryland

Five thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 80-75 win over Maryland on Monday:
1. The real heroes
The real heroes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday night didn't score a point, grab a rebound or dish out an assist.
The real heroes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday night were the EMTS, medical personnel and university police who responded to a medical emergency near the end of the Maryland bench at the end of the first half.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in his postgame that individual involved was Stan Goldstein, a longtime Maryland fan.
"He had an episode on the floor right before halftime and the way people just jumped into action and saved his life, it really puts perspective on wins and losses,'' McCaffery said. "We're just very thankful that we have such incredibly talented people in situations like this.''
2. Toussaint's steadiness
In many respects, the steadiness in Iowa's play as Maryland repeatedly went on runs was a reflection in the steadiness of Joe Toussaint's performance.
He had one of the better all-around games of his career, finishing with nine points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals and played a solid all-around defensive game.
3. The real Rebraca
Iowa's first points of the game were scored on a pass inside to Filip Rebraca, the start of one of the more complete games the transfer has had since joining the Hawkeyes.
He finished with a season-high 13 points and had eight rebounds to help Iowa stay within 38-34 on the boards with an aggressive, physical approach.
"That's who he is, what you just saw,'' McCaffery said. "He's good. He's a talented guy. I think he's tried really hard to fit in. He's such a good person. He wants to win and be a good teammate. At some point, you have to go after it the way he did tonight.''
4. Pace, and points
Keegan Murray put 35 points in the books and made it look simple.
There was a steadiness to his 14-of-21 performance from the field, which included a 5-of-6 game from 3-point range.
That was especially the case early in the second half when the sophomore scored nine of Iowa's first 11 points to help the Hawkeyes play their way out of a four-point halftime deficit.
"The thing about him is he never forces anything,'' McCaffery said. "He just kind of plays at his pace. We're going to him at times and at times, it's going to come to him naturally. He wasn't hunting shots.''
And, he was doing so much more, contributing eight rebounds and three blocks.
5. The needed win
As much as anything, the bottom line was the bottom line Monday night for Iowa.
It's too early in the Big Ten season to label games as "must wins,'' but for the Hawkeyes after an 0-2 start and with a game at Wisconsin looming on Thursday, the win over Maryland was certainly needed.
It was the Hawkeyes' fourth victory in a row following the three-game losing streak and the overall effort which included just seven turnovers, 17 assists on 30 baskets and a 14-5 edge in fast-break points provides Iowa with something to build on as it heads to Kohl Center for another 8 p.m. game.