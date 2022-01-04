The finishing five: Iowa and Maryland

3. The real Rebraca

Iowa's first points of the game were scored on a pass inside to Filip Rebraca, the start of one of the more complete games the transfer has had since joining the Hawkeyes.

He finished with a season-high 13 points and had eight rebounds to help Iowa stay within 38-34 on the boards with an aggressive, physical approach.

"That's who he is, what you just saw,'' McCaffery said. "He's good. He's a talented guy. I think he's tried really hard to fit in. He's such a good person. He wants to win and be a good teammate. At some point, you have to go after it the way he did tonight.''

4. Pace, and points

Keegan Murray put 35 points in the books and made it look simple.

There was a steadiness to his 14-of-21 performance from the field, which included a 5-of-6 game from 3-point range.

That was especially the case early in the second half when the sophomore scored nine of Iowa's first 11 points to help the Hawkeyes play their way out of a four-point halftime deficit.