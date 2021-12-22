The finishing five: Iowa and Southeastern Louisiana

Five things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's 93-62 rout of Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday:
1. Maturing at the point
Joe Toussaint showed some restraint and some maturity in the first half in a situation that could have gotten ugly.
The Iowa point guard and Southeastern Louisiana's Keon Clergeot both fell to the floor in a scramble for a loose ball. It appeared Clergeot, who would be ejected, stepped on Toussaint before being pulled away by teammates.
Clergeot smiled as he walked past the Iowa bench toward the locker room to the jeers of the crowd.
To Toussaint's credit, he didn't retaliate in a situation that could have easily escalated. That's a sign of player maturing a bit, letting officials sort out the situation and removing the player who needed removed.
2. Second-half surge
Keegan Murray posted his second double-double of the season in the rout of Southeastern Louisiana, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
He did most of his work in the second half after getting into a bit of foul trouble early, picking up his second foul with just under nine minutes left in the first half.
Murray scored 15 points in the second half to earn his eighth 20-point game of the season.
3. Injuries hurt, no matter when
Iowa trainer Brad Floy was kept busy in the second half Tuesday.
Keegan Murray and Josh Ogundele both exited with injuries that put Floy to work.
Murray said he rolled an ankle, exiting the game late in the second half. He did not display a limp, but motioned to the bench to come out of the game after stumbling.
"It's not anything crazy like last time,'' Murray said. "I just want to be cautious about staying on it more so I thought someone else should get in the game for me and just take care of it.''
Ogundele's injury appeared to be more serious. He left the court not putting any weight on his left leg with an ankle injury.
Coach Frank McCaffery said Ogundele was "sore and a little swollen.'' He said it is possible that Ogundele "could be out for a little while,'' adding, "I felt bad for him. He was running the floor and was about to get a dunk and he tweaked it.''
4. Payton's green light
Freshman Payton Sandfort knocked down the first two 3-point shots he attempted as part of a 10-point first half.
Sandfort missed his last five tries from behind the arc but still crafted his third double-digit scoring effort of the season.
He has what coach Fran McCaffery called the "ultimate green light'' and with a quick release, it doesn't take a lot of space for the Waukee, Iowa, native to get open.
5. Holiday break
Iowa players get a bit of a break before turning their attention to next Wednesday's home game with Western Illinois.
The Hawkeyes will go their separate ways for the holidays before returning to Iowa City after four days off to prepare the Leathernecks, who take a 10-2 record into a game tonight at Omaha.
Guard Joe Toussaint said it will be his first trip home since the summer.
"It's going to be good to get home and see my family,'' Toussaint said. "It's been awhile.''