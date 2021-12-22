The finishing five: Iowa and Southeastern Louisiana

Murray scored 15 points in the second half to earn his eighth 20-point game of the season.

3. Injuries hurt, no matter when

Iowa trainer Brad Floy was kept busy in the second half Tuesday.

Keegan Murray and Josh Ogundele both exited with injuries that put Floy to work.

Murray said he rolled an ankle, exiting the game late in the second half. He did not display a limp, but motioned to the bench to come out of the game after stumbling.

"It's not anything crazy like last time,'' Murray said. "I just want to be cautious about staying on it more so I thought someone else should get in the game for me and just take care of it.''

Ogundele's injury appeared to be more serious. He left the court not putting any weight on his left leg with an ankle injury.

Coach Frank McCaffery said Ogundele was "sore and a little swollen.'' He said it is possible that Ogundele "could be out for a little while,'' adding, "I felt bad for him. He was running the floor and was about to get a dunk and he tweaked it.''

4. Payton's green light