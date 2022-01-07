The finishing five: Iowa and Wisconsin

Five thoughts to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 87-78 loss at Wisconsin on Thursday:
1. The common thread
When you look at Iowa's four losses this season, there is one thing in common with each.
The Hawkeyes have been beaten by at least a dozen rebounds in each of those games, including being handled by the Badgers 43-26.
Wisconsin helped itself to 15 offensive boards as well, nine more than Iowa collected and the ninth time this season the Badgers have had a double-digit rebounding total on the offensive end of court.
Rebounding is something the Hawkeyes have been working on since being beaten on the boards by Purdue 42-30, Illinois 52-23 and Iowa State 50-32.
The numbers aren't pretty and Iowa's issues started with the starting five. Filip Rebraca and Jordan Bohannon had one rebound apiece and Joe Toussaint did not collect one. Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray led Iowa with seven and five boards respectively.
2. Quiet record
With the contributions Jordan Bohannon has given the Iowa basketball program over the past six seasons, he probably deserved a more fitting record-setting game.
With his start Thursday, Bohannon became the first player ever in college basketball to play in 158 games.
Wisconsin didn't give him much to celebrate. Brad Davison and Jahcobi Neath prevented Bohannon from launching a single field goal attempt in the first half and his only two points came at the line.
Even that proved to be a challenge. Bohannon missed both the front and back end of two chances early in the second half, something that caught even coach Fran McCaffery by surprise from a shooter with an 89.1-percent career average at the line.
"I don't think I've ever seen him miss two in a row before,'' McCaffery said following a 3-for-6 game at the line by the record-setting guard.
3. Costly free throws
Bohannon wasn't the only Hawkeye who struggled at free-throw line.
Iowa hit just 11-of-19 attempts at the stripe during the game, an effort that following a 12-of-19 game at the line in Monday's win over Maryland.
The efforts marked the first time since hitting 5-of-10 shots at Virginia eight games ago that the Hawkeyes have shots below 68 percent at the line. For the season, Iowa entered the game with a team free throw percentage of 78.2 percent.
4. Non-contact play
Some senior savvy sent Wisconsin's Davison to the line with 8 seconds remaining the first half.
Iowa's Patrick McCaffery was whistled for a foul in front of the Iowa bench as Davison launched a 3-point shot toward the basket.
It appeared that Davison kicked his leg out in an attempt to draw the whistle, a veteran move that worked.
Patrick McCaffery said following the game he did not make contact with Davison on the play and he motioned with his legs at the time to indicated what had taken place.
Coach Fran McCaffery voiced his displeasure as well, giving an earful of advice to the officiating crew to no avail.
Davison knocked down all three attempts from the line, extending a 10-point Wisconsin lead to 45-32 at the break and sending the Badgers into the second half with momentum that including hitting their first six shots in the final 20 minutes.
5. The needed break
Iowa doesn't play again until hosting Indiana next Thursday.
Keegan Murray said it's a break the Hawkeyes can use.
"We want to be as strong as possible going into Big Ten play against the rest of the weeks for us'' Murray said. "This probably a blessing in disguise for us, a chance to get back healthy.''
Murray said the Hawkeyes have kept trainers busy recently with a number of minor things.
He took a hard fall himself during the second half and left the game briefly, very briefly.
Murray returned 16 seconds after getting knocked to the court and finished off his game-high 27-point performance. It marked the eighth time this season that the sophomore has scored at least 25 points for the Hawkeyes.