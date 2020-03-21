The 1980 Hawkeyes: Where are they now?

Two of them had fairly lengthy stays in the National Basketball Association. Two of them are now analysts for the radio broadcasts of Division I teams in the state. Several of them did some coaching, including two very successful current coaches of women’s teams. Many of them have gone on very successful business careers. Sadly, two of them also have passed away.

A look at where the members of the 1980 Iowa basketball team are now:

THE REGULARS

Ronnie Lester: Retired and living in Florida. Was a first-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1980 (10th overall) and spent six years in the NBA with the Bulls and Lakers. He then served 24 years as a scout and assistant general manager with the Lakers and four more years with the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Boyle: Vice president of Lincoln Savings Bank insurance and also the analyst for Northern Iowa men’s basketball radio broadcasts. After playing pro basketball in England, France and Switzerland, he served as an assistant coach at UNI from 1986 to 1998.