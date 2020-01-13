The road has been nightmare for Big Ten teams so far

On paper, Iowa’s next opponent doesn’t appear to be all that formidable.

Northwestern is in last place in the Big Ten and just claimed its first conference victory on Saturday against another team expected to be near the bottom of the standings. Like the Hawkeyes, the Wildcats are missing a couple of key players right now, too.

There’s just this one problem: The game Tuesday at 7 p.m. is on the road, at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

And Big Ten teams, no matter who they are or which players they put on the court, seem to be very nearly unbeatable at home this season.

Of the 37 conference games that have been played so far, 32 have been won by the home squad. The first 13 league games all were won by the home team and the trend has lingered and defied adequate explanation.

The home court has always been a prominent factor in the Big Ten but things have gone to a fairly wacky extreme in the early part of this season. You needn’t look any further than Sunday, when a Purdue club that scored 37 points and lost by 26 in a road game last week hammered first-place Michigan State by 29 points.