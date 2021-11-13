The time is now for Illinois

Illinois is arguably one of the best teams in the country, with some saying they have two All-American candidates in Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo.
They could easily be ranked second behind Gonzaga who also has a pair of All-American candidates in Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.
Tuesday night, Illinois beat Jackson State 71-47, which appears a normal nonconference result.
It was not.
They won handily despite missing four key contributors: wing Austin Hutcherson, tailbone injury in practice; Trent Frazier, right shoulder injured in the exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.); Curbelo, concussion protocol; and, perhaps most importantly, Cockburn.
The lack of point-guard depth was a natural concern. Head coach Brad Underwood told the media to expect to see 6-foot-10 wing Coleman Hawkins spearheading that duty. We thought it was coachspeak — until we saw it happening right before our eyes.
Hawkins showed the country in one night all the things Underwood has been saying about him: "Coleman does not know how good he is. I think sometimes I believe it more than he does. He is the perfect four-man four our offense, he can shoot it, he rebounds well, he can guard several positions, his passing skills are unique for a player of his size."
Hawkins finished the night with 13 points, four steals, four assists and one block. Along with the key contributors mentioned, Illinois showcased its depth with several freshmen, who Underwood raves about, earning quality minutes.
There are no gimmes in college athletics. Teams are getting better at all levels. Illinois must hit its stride starting Monday night as it faces its first Power 5 opponent in Marquette on the road and again without Cockburn.
Illinois has won more Big Ten games than any team in the conference the past two years, but once again, it is who you beat with substance and in the postseason.
Some national media members are not sold on Illinois. Losing last year in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Loyola was a bad look.
To get to where they want to be, "elite," they will have to beat teams and prove they can recruit with the big boys and win some of those battles as well.
When Underwood was hired, he said, "This is Illinois. We'll play anyone and not be afraid."
Now with a roster full of shooters, defenders, rebounders, and playmakers, is this the year Illinois can silence its naysayers and put the past to sleep?
You will learn an awful lot in the next several weeks if the Illini are for real or not.