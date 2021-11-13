The time is now for Illinois

Hawkins finished the night with 13 points, four steals, four assists and one block. Along with the key contributors mentioned, Illinois showcased its depth with several freshmen, who Underwood raves about, earning quality minutes.

There are no gimmes in college athletics. Teams are getting better at all levels. Illinois must hit its stride starting Monday night as it faces its first Power 5 opponent in Marquette on the road and again without Cockburn.

Illinois has won more Big Ten games than any team in the conference the past two years, but once again, it is who you beat with substance and in the postseason.

Some national media members are not sold on Illinois. Losing last year in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Loyola was a bad look.

To get to where they want to be, "elite," they will have to beat teams and prove they can recruit with the big boys and win some of those battles as well.

When Underwood was hired, he said, "This is Illinois. We'll play anyone and not be afraid."

Now with a roster full of shooters, defenders, rebounders, and playmakers, is this the year Illinois can silence its naysayers and put the past to sleep?

You will learn an awful lot in the next several weeks if the Illini are for real or not.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0