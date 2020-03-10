Things to watch in the Big Ten tournament

The bigs
You’ve been hearing this all season, but you’re going to hear it again: The Big Ten is loaded with extremely gifted big men. Packed. Almost everyone has one.
It starts with Iowa’s Luka Garza, who was named the league’s player of the year on Monday and the national player of the year by The Sporting News on Tuesday. He scored 20 or more points in 19 of 20 Big Ten regular-season games. He has done it 16 games in a row dating back to early January. He’s a monster inside.
But this league has lots of monsters. Daniel Oturu. Kofi Cockburn. Jalen Smith. Kaleb Wesson. Xavier Tillman. Trayce Jackson-Davis. Nate Reuvers. Jon Teske. Some teams have two-headed monsters. Wisconsin has Reuvers and Micah Potter. Purdue has Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms.
On Thursday, we’ll see Wesson vs. Williams/Haarms. We also could see Garza vs. Oturu. Friday could bring Garza vs. Cockburn and Wesson vs. Tillman. Saturday could bring Smith vs. Tillman and Reuvers/Potter vs. Cockburn or Garza.
The littles
While the big guys have been a season-long storyline, this league does have backcourt stars, too.
In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find three more savvy senior point guards anywhere in the country than Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Maryland’s Anthony Cowan and Michigan’s Zavier Simpson.
Winston is the Big Ten’s career leader in assists and led the Spartans to the Big Ten tournament title last season. Simpson leads the entire nation in assists and has helped the Wolverines reach the title game each of the past three years. All Cowan has done is start 130 consecutive games, score 1,881 points, hand out 584 assists and win 90 games
This will be the league’s last chance to see and salute all of those floor generals in one building on one weekend.
Bubble watch
There really is probably only one team on the proverbial NCAA tournament "bubble" entering the Big Ten tournament.
The top nine seeds probably are in the NCAA field regardless of what happens this week.
But Indiana is 19-12 and listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA field in the latest projections by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Hoosiers, seeded 11th this week, should be able to handle No. 14 Nebraska on Wednesday but to be really sure of getting a spot in the Big Dance, they might need to knock off No. 6 Penn State on Thursday, too.
Purdue and Minnesota were on the bubble a few weeks ago, but they’ve slipped off it. The Golden Gophers definitely would need to go all the way and win this tournament to get into the NCAA field and the Boilermakers probably do, too, even though they’re still receiving votes in the Associated Press poll.
Sleepers
With so much parity in the Big Ten this season, it seems almost inconceivable that everything is going to go according to the seeds this week. You just know someone is going to come from down in the pack to get to the title game.
Who will it be? It could be almost anyone.
In the first 22 years the Big Ten tournament has existed, either the No. 1 or 2 seed has won it 16 times. The third seed has won twice with the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth seeds each winning once.
So, in this topsy turvy Big Ten season, maybe it’s time for a No. 7 seed to break through? Ohio State, which has played extremely well down the stretch in the regular season, would like that. But there are a half dozen other middle-seeded teams fully capable of getting to Sunday.