Third-quarter surge lifts Hawkeyes

MINNEAPOLIS – The Iowa women’s basketball team had it all working Sunday in the third quarter.
From the nine assists on 12 baskets to limiting Minnesota to eight points and outscoring the Golden Gophers by 20 to grow a six-point halftime lead, the Hawkeyes left no doubt as they rolled to a 94-68 Big Ten Conference victory at Williams Arena.
Iowa broke open the game with one of its most dominant quarters of basketball this season, using a Caitlin Clark 3-point basket to fuel a game-deciding 16-2 run that allowed the Hawkeyes to pull away from a 50-45 lead.
Clark’s basket just over a minute into the third quarter came as Iowa outscored Minnesota 28-8 to carry a 75-49 lead into final quarter following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Tomi Taiwo.
“When you have a quarter going like that, you don’t want it to ever end,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes hit 12 of 20 shots in the quarter, including four of the eight they took from 3-point range, and turned seven Golden Gophers turnovers into 11 unanswered points to send Iowa (10-4, 6-4 Big Ten) on its way to its second Big Ten road win of the season.
“When it’s going like that, when everybody is knocking down 3s, getting steals and getting lay-ups, that’s fun basketball,’’ Clark said. “Everybody’s smiling, having a good time playing the game.’’
Everybody was contributing as well.
Four Hawkeyes finished in double-figure scoring, with junior Monika Czinano leading Iowa with 23 points and Clark totaling 22.
Czinano picked up where she left off in Thursday’s 87-80 loss to Northwestern, hitting 11-of-14 shots from the field as the Hawkeyes outscored the Golden Gophers in the paint, 48-24.
Clark recorded her fifth double-double of the season, dishing out 11 assists to go with her 22 points while McKenna Warnock had her third double-double of the year with 10 rebounds go with an 11-point effort that was matched by Gabbie Marshall.
Czinano said Minnesota provided Iowa with a little motivation for the second half after the Golden Gophers’ Sara Scalia beat the buzzer at the end of the second quarter with a 3-pointer that cut the Hawkeyes’ halftime margin to 47-41.
“We knew we were going to have to earn it in the second half,’’ Czinano said. “We talked coming into this that we were going to need to keep going, keep playing all the way to the end and I think we did a good job with that.’’
Iowa led by as many as 34 points midway through the fourth quarter and ended up with 28 assists on 36 baskets and finished with 14 turnovers, its lowest total in six games.
“We played with good energy from the start and played good team basketball,’’ Bluder said. “To finish with 28 assists and 14 turnovers, we’ll take that ratio any day. It was the type of game we needed.’’
Bluder liked the tone Iowa set from the start.
“I thought we played a good first half. We talked a bit at the half about being aware of where Scalia was, but mostly, we just emphasized that we needed to keep doing what we had been doing, keep pushing,’’ Bluder said.
Scalia scored 12 of her team-leading 16 points in the first half for the Golden Gophers (5-8, 4-7), who had a three-game win streak end as the Hawkeyes won at Williams Arena for the fifth straight year and completed the season sweep.