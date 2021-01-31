Third-quarter surge lifts Hawkeyes

Everybody was contributing as well.

Four Hawkeyes finished in double-figure scoring, with junior Monika Czinano leading Iowa with 23 points and Clark totaling 22.

Czinano picked up where she left off in Thursday’s 87-80 loss to Northwestern, hitting 11-of-14 shots from the field as the Hawkeyes outscored the Golden Gophers in the paint, 48-24.

Clark recorded her fifth double-double of the season, dishing out 11 assists to go with her 22 points while McKenna Warnock had her third double-double of the year with 10 rebounds go with an 11-point effort that was matched by Gabbie Marshall.

Czinano said Minnesota provided Iowa with a little motivation for the second half after the Golden Gophers’ Sara Scalia beat the buzzer at the end of the second quarter with a 3-pointer that cut the Hawkeyes’ halftime margin to 47-41.

“We knew we were going to have to earn it in the second half,’’ Czinano said. “We talked coming into this that we were going to need to keep going, keep playing all the way to the end and I think we did a good job with that.’’

Iowa led by as many as 34 points midway through the fourth quarter and ended up with 28 assists on 36 baskets and finished with 14 turnovers, its lowest total in six games.