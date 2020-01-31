This CCIW men's race should be interesting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Making it even more exciting looking forward, though, is that the contenders all still have games against one another. In fact, all five teams at the top play other teams in that group at least three times down the stretch.

The Vikings’ final six games include contests at Wheaton and Illinois Wesleyan next week to close out the road schedule. After those, Augie closes with home games against North Central, Carthage and North Park.

Augie lost at home to Illinois Wesleyan (74-67 in OT) and at North Central (54-53) and beat Wheaton at home (79-73 in OT). Augie split with Elmhurst and has finished that series.

The Vikings have won at least a share of the last five CCIW men’s basketball titles, an unprecedented feat. It will be interesting to see how the final few weeks of the campaign play out and if that string of success will be extended.

In a league that has been as balanced as ever, not many results will be shocking — even if the youthful Vikings can continue to build with the newbies who are stepping forward.

“It was an unbelievable win for a team that’s finding its identity,” said Giovanine of Wednesday's thriller at Carver Center. “We have won five out of six and the one loss was a one-pointer on the road (at North Central). This is a healthy team.”

One that not many thought would be in title contention as the calendar flipped to February. But here it is, still defending it crown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.