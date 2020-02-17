This week's college hoops

The final countdown: Regular-season action is winding down for all six Quad-City college basketball programs and with playoffs looming, the schedule is pretty light for the final week of regular-season play.
Both St. Ambrose teams and the Black Hawk women are the only three playing twice this week. SAU will enjoy senior night festivities in rare Saturday evening action when the women open the CCAC twin bill against Governors State at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men's game. The BHC women also picked up an extra game this week, rescheduling a postponed December game vs. Southeastern CC for Thursday. Augustana will also honor its seniors in Saturday's women's/men's twinbill against North Park.
This week's men's games: Today: Carl Sandburg at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Feb. 19 St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: North Park at Augustana, 7 p.m.; Governors State at St. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
This week's women's games: Today: Carl Sandburg CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Wednesday: St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Southeastern (IA) CC at Black Hawk, 6 p.m. Saturday: North Park at Augustana, 5 p.m.; Governors State at St. Ambrose, 5:30 p.m.
Welcome to the club: Augustana senior Lex Jones became the 12th player in the women's program's 1,000-point club on Saturday and sits at 1,001 points heading into Saturday's regular-season finale at home vs. league-leading North Park. She joined former teammate Izzy Anderson, who crossed that illustrious barrier last season and sits in sixth on the all-time scoring list with 1,151 points.
“I feel like it's the culmination of a lot of hard work,” said Jones after Saturday's harrowing 64-53 victory over Carthage. “I was struggling, but my team kept looking for me and said 'keep your head up.' I feel like it's a huge accomplishment for me and the program.”
Also on Saturday, Rock Island's Lauren Hall set a school record with eight 3-pointers in the victory over the Lady Reds. She broke the previous record of six that was shared by four players, with one of those being Jones who hit six 3s vs. Carthage last February. Ironically, two others in that previous share also hit six 3s in action against Carthage: Amy Hall (Feb. 23, 1991) and Kristen Pence (Jan. 30, 2005). Former United Township prep Jen VanWatermeulen also had six in a game, that against Coe in December of 2015.
