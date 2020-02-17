This week's college hoops

“I feel like it's the culmination of a lot of hard work,” said Jones after Saturday's harrowing 64-53 victory over Carthage. “I was struggling, but my team kept looking for me and said 'keep your head up.' I feel like it's a huge accomplishment for me and the program.”

Also on Saturday, Rock Island's Lauren Hall set a school record with eight 3-pointers in the victory over the Lady Reds. She broke the previous record of six that was shared by four players, with one of those being Jones who hit six 3s vs. Carthage last February. Ironically, two others in that previous share also hit six 3s in action against Carthage: Amy Hall (Feb. 23, 1991) and Kristen Pence (Jan. 30, 2005). Former United Township prep Jen VanWatermeulen also had six in a game, that against Coe in December of 2015.