This week's college hoops

Lambert for 3: Mia Lambert has been the top 3-point shooter for the Augustana women's basketball team this season and now ranks sixth all-time for career made 3s. The senior has set the program's single-season record for made 3-pointers. She accomplished the fete last week when she made her 49th. She now has 93 treys for her career and this year is shooting 39.3% (55 of 140) from deep. Making that mark even more unbelievable is that in her first 52 games, she had 38 triples. There are five players in program history with more than 100 career made 3-pointers, a list led by Kristen Pence (2001-05) who made 145 in 95 games.