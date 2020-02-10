This week's college hoops

Tough matchups: Most eyes this week will be on a key CCIW men's matchup on Wednesday when 17th-ranked North Central (17-4, 10-2 CCIW) comes to face Augustana (16-6, 10-3 CCIW) with the league lead on the line. However, the Vikings are not the only local team to be facing ranked foes this week. Both St. Ambrose teams will have their hands full on Wednesday as well when they trek across the state to face Olivet Nazarene in CCAC action. The Fighting Bees (15-11, 11-7 CCAC) face the NAIA's fourth-ranked Tigers (24-2, 16-2 CCAC) and the Queen Bees (13-12, 11-7 CCAC) battle the 24th-ranked ONU women (18-8, 14-4 CCAC).
This week's men's games: Today: Illinois Valley CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: North Central at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Olivet Nazarene, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Highland CC, 7 p.m. Saturday: Carthage at Augustana, 7 p.m.; Indiana Northwest at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.; South Suburban CC at Black Hawk, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games: Today: Illinois Valley CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at North Central, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Olivet Nazarene, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Loras JV at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: Carthage at Augustana, 5 p.m.; Indiana Northwest at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.; South Suburban at Black Hawk, 1 p.m.
Lambert for 3: Mia Lambert has been the top 3-point shooter for the Augustana women's basketball team this season and now ranks sixth all-time for career made 3s. The senior has set the program's single-season record for made 3-pointers. She accomplished the fete last week when she made her 49th. She now has 93 treys for her career and this year is shooting 39.3% (55 of 140) from deep. Making that mark even more unbelievable is that in her first 52 games, she had 38 triples. There are five players in program history with more than 100 career made 3-pointers, a list led by Kristen Pence (2001-05) who made 145 in 95 games.
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com